Planning a weekend getaway? Here's why Madhupur should be on your cards

The reputation of Madhupur as the destination to regain health goes back to several generations, thanks to the fresh air and healthy mineral water that’s abundant in this beautiful spot in Jharkhand’s Chotanagpur plateau region. Once an area dotted with bungalows of Sahibs and well-to-do Bengalis, Madhupur still retains its charm for the same reason and more. We experienced the same recently at one such restored house — Sett Heritage Guest House. A seven-hour journey by car from Kolkata, our destination — a once functional beautiful house turned into a heritage guest house — is ideal for a quiet and rejuvenating weekend getaway.

Antique furniture

The seven-room guest house still retains most of the magnificence of its glorious past. Right from the colonial era structures to the vintage glass panes, high-roofed ceilings, the German wood high-mounted four-pillar beds, and the antique furniture that adorn the rooms, the guest house is a beautiful space where you can get a first-hand experience of life in a bygone era. The expansive lawns usher the way to an outside patio, perfect for sunbathing. Moving on, one goes past the living room, the dining area, and the back lawns that house the kitchen. A flight of stairs takes you to the rooftop, which boasts a scenic view of the lush greenery and a highway running right across the middle and clusters of one-storeyed villas all around. All the rooms are spacious with some having direct access to the lawns. There’s also a Duplex in case you want to live like a royal. Decorated with minimal utility antique furniture and a large attached bath, they are cosy and comfortable for a relaxed stay. We loved the colourful window panes reflecting the sun rays in the myriad shades of rainbow dazzling the room with an abundance of light.

Well



We indulged in some home-cooked, flavourful Bengali lunch comprising rice, dal, fish balls, salad and sweets to bring back life to our tired limbs. But what impressed us was the drinking water. Rich in minerals, it has a delectable earthy taste, rare to find in filtered waters of the cities. The earthen pots, where they are stored, further enhance the taste. A leisurely walk around the estate post lunch, had us marvelling over the vivid flowers in partial or full bloom. A stroll around the neighbourhood took us closer to the local community, who still live in simple huts.



We paid a quick visit to the Sett Villa, which is also a guest house, less than 200 metres away from our accommodation. Resembling a castle straight out of a fairy tale, the villa stands tall like a gigantic relic from the past surrounded by acres of verdant fields on a moonlit night. The building holds fascinating antiques including hand-drawn fans, spice jars, lanterns, and statues. If not for the occasional ring of our mobile phones, it almost felt as if we were transported to a different period in time. On returning to the guest house, the owner, Saurov Sett, informed us about the bungalow’s rich history over a sumptuous dinner of desi chicken stew and hand-made rotis. “The bungalow was purchased around 1898 and it’s been a working guest house since 2019. Being located in the mineral-rich Chotanagpur plateau, the charm of clean air and mineral water attracts people for its healing effects.”

Usri Falls



Some great adventure awaited us the next day as an hour’s drive through the serene roads took us to Usri Falls. The view from the side bridge was mesmerising with the river transforming into a serenading cascade. We had a frolicking time bathing in the spring water before moving on to our next destination, the Burhai Pahar. The spot generates much intrigue among visitors and researchers for its status as a monolithic rock replete with cave paintings. The steep climb to the hillock was thrilling and adventurous in equal parts. We also paid a quick visit to the temple atop. Our final destination was Baba Dham mandir or Baidyanath Dham — dedicated to Lord Shiva in Deogarh — before bidding adieu to Madhupur. In case you are not travelling by car, the guest house arranges for one with local drivers, who also double up as great guides.

Burhai Pahar

To sum up the reasons that will bring us back to the exotic Madhupur — it truly offers an escape from the mad rush. Besides, the guest house is a storehouse of relics, each having its own story, thereby enabling us to imagine how life flowed in another era. A great weekend getaway, Madhupur should be on your cards.