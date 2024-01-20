Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival returns to Rajasthan

In the heart of Ramgarh Shekhawati, the term Vedaaranya has a profound significance translating to vedic forest, where vedic encapsulates the essence of unity in diversity. A forest, in this context, represents a harmonious space where myriad life forms coexist in equilibrium. Enter Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival (VHAH), initiated eight years ago by the Shruti Foundation. The festival encompasses restoration, skill development, rural tourism and a kaleidoscope of cultural festivities.

Beginning January 26 — the VHAH festival returns to this Rajasthani village as a collaborative effort between the Department of Tourism, the Government of Rajasthan, Shruti Foundation and INTACH Shekhawati Chapter — poised to celebrate heritage, art and healing in the captivating heritage wonderland. “VHAH Festival 2024 is about healing yourself and your heritage at the grassroots — through heartwarming indigenous talent and expressions, amazing local cuisine, heritage walks, crafts workshops, close-up interactions with our renowned artists, intense learning sessions with super-foods and amazing village healing secrets; and a deep celebration of the senses in our frescoed havelies and forts with mesmerising music, dance, katha and Rajasthani sufi performances along with Shiva chants, mystic poetry and calligraphy on a huge canvas! Above all, an understanding of how we can restore heritage at the grassroots and enchant the world once again,” explains Shruti Nada Poddar, festival director.

The four-day extravaganza commences on Republic Day at Ramgarh Fort, opening its doors to a Food And Crafts Mela. The day unfolds with Kantha, a learning workshop on kantha embroidery featuring traditional artisans from Bengal. As the day progresses, East Meets West presents a mesmerizing jugalbandi of sitar and cello with pandit Shubhendra Rao and maestro Saskia Rao De Haas. Tridhara by Padmashri Guru Geeta Chandran showcasing the confluence of Indian classical dance forms follows with the day culminating in Iranian folk dances by Melika Nemati at Mohar Haveli.

Day 2 kicks off with a Heritage Tour on camels and a Kantha Textile and Upcycled Products Workshops. Next, A Superfood a Day by Vidhi Beri, a health transformation coach, paves the way for a holistic approach to well-being while the mirs of Rajasthan enchant with sufi folk, followed by a screening of the film The History and Heritage of Ramgarh Shekhawati. The day comes to a close with eminent artist Satish Gupta’s Live Calligraphy Art performance, accompanied by Shruti Nada Poddar’s Shiva Chants and Poetry.

Day 3 offers a visit to the unique Veda Temple with its distinctive architecture. Experience the heritage building restoration techniques using lime (chuna) technology in a demonstration by INTACH Shekhawati Chapter. Manju Misra shares local medicinal heritage secrets and Vaidya Chandanmal Soni explores ayurveda and local skin and health remedies in a live demonstration and discussion. Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh presents Meera, A Naatya Katha, depicting the life of the legendary Meera Bai, followed by Saigal Sangeet — Ek Anubhav by Sangita Nerurkar, paying tribute to the immortal KL Saigal.



The final day opens with the rhythmic beats of the nagara, invoking Lord Shiva at the Shiv Mandir. A round-table discussion on The Resurrection of the Heritage of Shekhawati precedes a visit to a Heritage Woodcraft and Furniture factory. The festival culminates with a Shekhawati out-station Heritage Tour covering Churu, Mahansar and Nawalgarh.