At Kerala-based Rhythm Kumarakom, you serenely surrender to the slow life

Since the start of 2024, our social media feeds have been flooded with posts about embracing the slow life and enjoying the little things that life has to offer. It could be an evening stroll where the crisp wind blankets you or the morning coffee with a side of a fictional book. The year, as they say, is all about the serene experiences that drag us out of the rut and bring us closer to natural marvels.

In pursuit of such an experience, we found ourselves in Kerala, a destination known for its breathtaking backwaters and verdant landscapes. Hailed as 'God’s Own Country', the state, despite being popular amongst the tourists maintains a peaceful atmosphere and that has a lot to do with the sustainable tourism practices in place to respect the locals.

We got to witness some of this as we reached Kochi midday and the airport wore a quiet look. After a two-hour-long journey from the airport, we finally reached our destination, the five-star offering Rhythm Kumarakom, feeling weary and tired which lasted for less than five minutes.

As soon as we walked inside the property, we were greeted with kumkum tilak and believe us if you may, its cooling properties instantly put us at ease. As the manager wrapped some of our last-minute check-in formalities, we took the liberty to explore the hotel on our own. The porch, furnished with sofas and vintage coffee tables, added character to the architecture.

The porch

With one space dedicated to morning newspapers and one wall adorned with artwork, we knew the folks at this hotel take aestheticism seriously. And if that was not enough to convince us of the place’s luxurious design landscape the infinity pool with an idyllic view of Lake Vembanad rendered us speechless.

Drone shot of the pool

The pool was surrounded by cottages adjoining private porches, each one seamlessly blending with the property’s natural surroundings. Simply in awe of the picturesque setup, we waited by the pool for an extra couple of minutes and delayed our check-in process but it was so totally worth it.

We moved into one of their poolside cottages that was equipped with an open-air shower and an outdoor sit-out. As tempted as we were to plunge into the pool right away, we also looked forward to a quiet stay and decided to take a quick nap.

Later that evening, we indulged in high-tea offerings at Vembanad, the poolside restaurant. We started with black tea and leisurely walked in the garden barefoot. We then paired our second serving with the beloved Indian sweet treat, nankhatai and strolled some more. It was only around our fourth cup of chai that we realised that it was almost time for a sunset cruise.

View from the room

With a couple of other guests from the hotel, we boarded a houseboat and rode along the backwaters of Lake Vembanad. As the boat glided through the calm waters with 90s Bollywood music playing in the backdrop, we felt like the main character on a magical journey filled with warmth and vibrancy. For the first few minutes, we just watched the sun sink into the mystical waterline and later realised that we wanted to capture this moment forever. That’s when the polaroid came out and we ended up using it in our last reel. Again, so worth it.

Tired from the boat ride, we indulged in a late dinner at the aforementioned outdoor restaurant where you will find a range of cuisines to try. What truly elevated our dine-in was the cultural performance by one of the local artistes who even took requests from the guests by the end of the night.

The next morning started early and as we watched the sunrise, a sense of serenity surrounded us. Dressed in our nightwear with no motivation to pull out a new outfit for the day, we went for breakfast that featured freshly cut fruits, live egg and waffle station and loads of cold coffee that was too sweet to miss. Pair the beverage with a blueberry muffin the next time you are here and you will thank us.

Food at Vembanad, the poolside restaurant

Also Read: Here are five lesser-known destinations in Western Karnataka’s Malenadu region

We spent the rest of the morning taking a plunge in the pool which was later cut short with a call for lunch. Enticed by the aromas of Mango Curry and Appam, we reached Vembanad to try out these two staples of Kerala cuisine. The meal ended with some payasam garnished with cashews, almonds and golden raisins.

Later in the day, we decided to forgo the sunset cruise for an Ayurvedic spa at Aveda, the hotel’s health and beauty retreat. We opted for a rejuvenation massage called the Abhyangam where our entire body was covered with medicated oil and involved a moderate muscle treatment with gentle strokes. As the massage came close, we could feel the endorphins running through our body. Later, our masseuse, a resident of Kumarakom, told us about the swinging weather of the city and applied a herbal paste on our temple to stabilise our doshas.

Aveda, the spa centre

Rejuvenated and relaxed, we reached the restaurant for tea and picked a quiet spot in the corner to gaze at the pool that mirrored the sky. While sipping the pipping hot beverage, we realised that our vacation was coming to a close but it was the first time that we did not feel any rush, no hurry to be anywhere. If you ask us, this is what the slow living is all about. It is not so much of a concept but a tranquil feeling that envelops you and Rhythm Kumarakom beautifully embodies that.

Also Read: Head over to Maldives for a relaxed and responsible barefoot holiday

INR 10,000 onwards. Best time to visit: September to March. Fly to Kochi airport followed by an hour-long drive to Kumarakom.