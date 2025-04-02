BIAL introduces Kannada language option on website to enhance passenger experience

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has introduced a Kannada language option on its website, a step aimed at enhancing cultural ties and enhancing passenger experience. The move enables passengers to use airport services with ease and familiarity, especially those who prefer to communicate in their native Kannada.

Where can you find the Kannada language option?

The new addition offers real-time flight updates, allowing passengers to remain informed about departures arrivals and delays. The easy-to-use interface of the website makes navigation simple, allowing flight bookings transportation access and browsing airport facilities. Critical travel information such as security processes baggage rules lost and found and special assistance services is also offered in Kannada. A detailed FAQ section further streamlines the travel experience by answering frequently asked questions.

"BLR Airport is not only a transit point, but also an entry point into Karnataka's glorious cultural and linguistic heritage. We are happy to launch a Kannada version of our website which will provide an even more inclusive and accessible experience, allowing our customers to see all information needed in their desired language," said Hari Marar, Managing Director, BIAL.

This digital evolution compliments BIAL's previous work in bringing Kannada together across the airport ecosystem. From multilingual noticeboards and flight information boards to announcements and signboards at shops, the airport is already representative of Karnataka's heritage. Kannada staff support and a specific social media engagement are additional support for this assimilation. By providing a Kannada website, BIAL reaffirms its intent to preserve and promote the local linguistic heritage while adding to passenger convenience.