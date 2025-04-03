Sacred journeys: Destinations with spiritual significance

Across the world, ancient temples and sacred sites have long been revered as places of divine energy and deep spiritual connection. One such destination is Varanasi, India, often called the “Spiritual Heart of India.” Nestled along the banks of the Ganges River, this holy city is where millions come to seek blessings, perform rituals, and find solace in the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti.

Similarly, the Temple of Angkor Wat in Cambodia stands as a breathtaking symbol of devotion. Originally built as a Hindu temple and later transformed into a Buddhist sanctuary, its intricate carvings and grand design reflect a deep spiritual essence that continues to inspire travelers.

Meanwhile, Mount Kailash in Tibet is considered sacred in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Bon. Pilgrims from around the world embark on a challenging yet transformative journey to circumambulate this revered peak, believing it brings liberation and divine blessings.