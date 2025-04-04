First look: Brij Hotels open a new Goan boutique retreat in Saligão

Who would have thought that a holiday in Goa wouldn’t involve lounging on a sunbed at a lively beach shack, music thumping in the background, with a chilled beer in hand? Instead, here we were, tucked away in a quaint village, waiting at a live cooking station while the chef serves piping hot patal bhaji (a spicy white pea and coconut-based curry) with freshly baked poi bread and hands it over to us.
It was the perfect way to savour a slow, idyllic Friday morning in Saligão that promised us a lesser-seen side of the state. What made our experience of this slice of life all the more special was the setting — the opening of Brij Hotel’s new property, Paraiso, our home for the trip. Perched on a hillside of this North Goan town, the charming new retreat, surrounded by a serene forested residential area, offers a tranquil escape into the woods while staying close to the coastline just in case you crave the sea.
Architectural Charm Meets Goan Heritage
The boutique is designed to grab your attention right from the start. A white Indo-Portuguese arched gateway placed at the entrace — adorned with intricate paintings of flowers, leaves and birds like hornbills and hummingbirds — welcomes you. Step inside and the space opens up into a duplex — a woodsy lounging area below and a dining space with a cosy library nook above.
Scanning every tiny detail of the space, we completed the check-in formalities, half distracted by the aesthetics. So instead of being ushered to our room, we took a property tour. During the orientation, we learnt that the hotel is an extension of a 25-year-old structure and now houses nine rooms, each named after a Goan village. Originally, it housed the reception area and just four rooms — three of which have been renovated and remain intact, while the fourth, located by the bookshelves, has been converted into a dedicated kids’ playroom, ensuring little ones have as much fun as the grown-ups.
Rooms That Reflect the Soul of Goa
It’s nearly impossible to distinguish the newer blocks from the original structure, thanks to architectural similarities and the continuous painting theme running through the space. Since we chose to stay in the heritage wing, we were placed in Malpona, a room they recommend for solo travellers or short stays — perfect if you plan to spend most of your time outside. It offers only the basics but has all the essential amenities needed for a comfortable, good night’s rest. However, if you’re looking for private spaces to simply lie back and soak in nature, read or even get some work done, there are plenty of cosy spots scattered across the property — from coffee tables and hammocks to poolside loungers and a rooftop machan. But that’s not all the property has to offer.
Flavours of the Coast: A Culinary Journey at Paraiso
One can easily spend an entire weekend here without running out of things to do, even in the peak of summer — courtesy of towering trees that provide ample shade, keeping the property naturally cool.Our favourite activity here? Eating. And we mean that. For every meal, we chose a different cuisine and not once were we disappointed. Whether it was Italian, Indian, Mediterranean, Asian or even Goan, everything was spot on — though the desserts could use a little more finesse.
But if it’s the essence of Goa you’re looking to experience, you’re in the right place. Start with a Goan Spice Mixing Class, where you’ll delve into Goa’s culinary heritage by learning to make traditional dry spice blends like xacuti or recheado under the guidance of chefs. Not only do you take home a taste of this coastal paradise but also the skills to recreate these iconic flavours once back home. An introduction to Goa’s signature spirit, Feni, is a must. The tasting session was an immersive dive into its time-honoured distillation process — from fermenting cashew apples or toddy palm sap to capturing Feni’s distinct aroma and flavour.
Experience Goa Beyond the Beaches
With the property surrounded by the quaint, small-laned town of Saligão, it was impossible to resist a cycle tour to Salmona Springs, a natural spring hidden in the village. For those keen on a deeper understanding of the area, the Saligão Village Saunter is a paid two-hour guided walk through the village’s charming lanes, uncovering its fascinating history. Let’s not forget the poolside spa — a simple foot and head massage, but with the lush greenery around, even that little indulgence leaves you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.
Still longing for some sun and shore? Step out at dawn for a sunrise yoga session at Candolim Beach or explore the old fort on Aguada Rocky Beach — a perfect way to round off a weekend that proves Goa’s charm extends far beyond its party scene.
Price and How To Get Here:
₹15,000 onwards.
At Calangute Police Station Road, Saligao, Goa.
Nearest airport: Manohar International Airport.
Nearest railhead: Karmali.