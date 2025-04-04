First look: Brij Hotels open a new Goan boutique retreat in Saligão

Who would have thought that a holiday in Goa wouldn’t involve lounging on a sunbed at a lively beach shack, music thumping in the background, with a chilled beer in hand? Instead, here we were, tucked away in a quaint village, waiting at a live cooking station while the chef serves piping hot patal bhaji (a spicy white pea and coconut-based curry) with freshly baked poi bread and hands it over to us.

It was the perfect way to savour a slow, idyllic Friday morning in Saligão that promised us a lesser-seen side of the state. What made our experience of this slice of life all the more special was the setting — the opening of Brij Hotel’s new property, Paraiso, our home for the trip. Perched on a hillside of this North Goan town, the charming new retreat, surrounded by a serene forested residential area, offers a tranquil escape into the woods while staying close to the coastline just in case you crave the sea.