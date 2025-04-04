Why sustainable homestays are becoming the new luxury for Indian travellers

Over the last couple of years, a remarkable change has been seen in India's tourism sector: increasingly, tourists are choosing offbeat destinations and eco-stays instead of traditional luxury hotels. This shift is indicative of an emerging demand for genuine, nature-sensitive experiences that engage tourists in the local community and their natural settings.
Ecological homestays have become popular as they allow travellers to reduce their ecological footprint without compromising on distinct, customised experiences. Most of these homestays adopt green practices like the use of solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and promoting local artisans. For example, Bir Terraces in Nainital is an excellent example of sustainability through adopting greywater recycling and rainwater harvesting systems to achieve minimal ecological disruption.
The interests of Gen Z are significantly driving the shift towards sustainable travel. Research confirms that 85 per cent of Gen Z travelers actively look for environmentally-friendly accommodation, an indicator that confirms they practice environmental responsibilities. The generation appreciates authentic, experiential travel that involves authentic interactions with the local people and culture.
Selecting homestays makes the travel experience comfortable and further supports the local economy. Homestay stays, being family-owned houses, provide direct revenue to the local host and contribute to local community building. This process supports cultural exchange and promotes sustainable tourist activities for both tourists and locals.
Recognising the huge potential of sustainable tourism, various stakeholders are initiating efforts to promote eco-friendly accommodation facilities. For example, the Himachal Pradesh government has made it mandatory to install rainwater harvesting systems and local handicrafts in homestays to make them more sustainable and benefit local artisans. Additionally, hospitality companies are diversifying their services to offer a range of sustainable accommodation facilities across India.