The ‘no-filter’ travel movement: Why Gen Z is ditching Instagram-worthy holidays for real, raw adventures

Welcome to the age of 'no-filter travel', where Generation Z is valuing raw experiences over choreographed photo ops and choosing the imperfect over the idealized.

This is a trend, gaining momentum since the pandemic, driven by a yearning for authenticity. Instead of luxury resorts and viral destinations, tourists are flocking to tiny villages, off-the-beaten-path trails, home stays, and happy mistakes. Imagine: taking a local bus ride instead of a cab ride, cooking lessons from a host family, or getting lost on purpose.