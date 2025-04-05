What is the Green Tag, and why is it being awarded to destinations across Kerala?

In a significant stride towards sustainable tourism, Kerala has embraced the globally recognised Green Destinations certification, a move that aligns with its commitment to environmental preservation and elevates its status as a responsible travel hotspot. This prestigious tag, awarded by the non-profit organisation Green Destinations, aligns with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) standards, ensuring that certified locations adhere to the highest benchmarks of sustainability.
The Green Destinations programme is built on the foundation of the G.R.E.E.N. values: Genuine and authentic, Responsible and respectful, Economically sustainable, Environment & climate-friendly and Nature & scenery friendly. These principles serve as a blueprint for destinations striving to balance tourism growth with ecological responsibility. By meeting the stringent criteria laid out by this certification, Kerala is actively positioning itself as a model for responsible tourism, reinforcing its reputation as 'God's Own Country' in more than just a scenic sense.
Munnar, one of Kerala's most celebrated hill stations, has emerged as a pioneer in this movement, with six of its prime sattractions securing the coveted Green Tourism status. The Munnar Hydel Park, Upcycle Park, Botanical Garden, Rose Garden, Children's Park and the renowned Eravikulam National Park were officially declared Green Tourism Centres by Devikulam Subcollec-tor VM Jayakrishnan on March 29, 2025.
Authorities at these newly designated sites have been tasked with upholding strict green protocols, ensuring that waste management, conservation efforts and sustainable visitor practices remain at the forefront. The shift towards eco-friendly tourism is expected to boost Kerala's appeal among environmentally conscious travellers while also foster ing a harmonious coexistence between tourism and nature.
Despite these commendable ad-vancements, challenges remain. Fort Kochi Beach, a major international tourist magnet, is set to be declared a Green Tourism Destination; however, authorities continue to grapple with the per-ssistent issue of waste accumula-tion. Addressing these environmental pitfalls will require comprehensive action, including stricter waste disposal measures.