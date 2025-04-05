What is the Green Tag, and why is it being awarded to destinations across Kerala?

In a significant stride towards sustainable tourism, Kerala has embraced the globally recognised Green Destinations certification, a move that aligns with its commitment to environmental preservation and elevates its status as a responsible travel hotspot. This prestigious tag, awarded by the non-profit organisation Green Destinations, aligns with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) standards, ensuring that certified locations adhere to the highest benchmarks of sustainability.

The Green Destinations programme is built on the foundation of the G.R.E.E.N. values: Genuine and authentic, Responsible and respectful, Economically sustainable, Environment & climate-friendly and Nature & scenery friendly. These principles serve as a blueprint for destinations striving to balance tourism growth with ecological responsibility. By meeting the stringent criteria laid out by this certification, Kerala is actively positioning itself as a model for responsible tourism, reinforcing its reputation as 'God's Own Country' in more than just a scenic sense.