The US travel advisory for the Bahamas: Here's what tourists should know

The Level 2 advisory specifically points out the Over the Hill area in Nassau, a prime tourist spot, where gang-related violence has led to fatalities among residents. Travelers are urged to "exercise increased caution," according to several American media sites.

U.S. officials have recommended that visitors stay alert at holiday rental properties, particularly those lacking private security. They advocate for locking doors and windows and not answering them unless the visitor knows them.

Moreover, the U.S. State Department’s advisory highlighted concerns about boating safety, noting that it is poorly regulated in the Bahamas. Several accidents have resulted in injuries and fatalities, the statement indicated.

Travelers are also warned about unsafe watercraft, as some rental operators are not licensed or insured. U.S. government employees have been prohibited from using jet skis and personal watercraft rented from independent operators on New Providence and Paradise Islands.

“Be aware of your surroundings and stay alert in public restrooms,” the State Department advised.

Another concern involves shark attacks, with recent occurrences leading to severe injuries and fatalities.

There have also been reports of sexual assaults by jet ski operators and incidents occurring near downtown Nassau beaches.