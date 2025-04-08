Indian travel to Schengen countries sees a 19% uptick; what is a Schengen visa?

The origins of the Schengen Agreement can be traced back to 1985, when five of the then ten member states of the European Economic Community (EEC) signed the Schengen Agreement in the village of Schengen, Luxembourg. This initial agreement aimed to gradually abolish border controls between the participating countries. The Schengen Convention followed in 1990 and established the rules and policies that govern the Schengen Area today.

The founding members of the Schengen Area included Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. Since then, countries such as Spain, Italy, Austria, Greece, and several others have joined. Notably, while all Schengen countries are committed to maintaining public safety and security, they also share policies regarding external border management. This means that travelers entering the Schengen Area from outside must comply with the same visa requirements and regulations set by the Schengen visa policy.

Indians who want to apply for the Schengen Visa, have to submit proof of of ﬁnancial health and intent to return, busides some other key paperwork. From February 2024, the European Union's updated regulations permit frequent travelers to obtain visas with longer validity periods, ranging from one to five years. However, the duration of these visas is linked to the validity of the applicant's passport. This means that even if you qualify for a longer visa, such as three or five years, you will only be granted a shorter visa if your passport is valid for only one year.