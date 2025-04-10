Kerala’s biggest surfing festival returns with a second edition at Varkala

Exciting Categories and Prize Pool

The festival will feature competitions across three key divisions: Under-16 Boys (Groms), Men’s Open, and Women’s Open. Cash prizes await the winners, with ₹20,000 for the champions of the Men’s and Women’s Open, and ₹15,000 for the Under-16 category. Events will run from 6 am to 11.30 am, optimising morning surf conditions at Edava Beach.

The event is being organised in partnership with the International Surfing Association, Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), and the Surfing Federation of India. Australian surf expert Rory Symes, representing the International Surfing Association, will serve as head judge—ensuring global benchmarks in judging and competition execution.

Both domestic and international surfers are welcome to participate. While registration fees haven’t been officially disclosed, interested competitors are encouraged to contact the organisers for more details. The festival remains free to attend for spectators, offering a fantastic day out for adventure lovers, families, and curious travellers alike.