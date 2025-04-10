Kerala’s biggest surfing festival returns with a second edition at Varkala

The picturesque coastal town of Varkala in Kerala is all set to host the second edition of the Varkala International Surfing Festival on 12 April 2025 at Edava Beach. Following the success of its 2024 debut — which drew 65 participants and spotlighted Varkala as a rising star on India’s surfing map— this year’s event promises high-octane thrills for both surfers and spectators.
Exciting Categories and Prize Pool
The festival will feature competitions across three key divisions: Under-16 Boys (Groms), Men’s Open, and Women’s Open. Cash prizes await the winners, with ₹20,000 for the champions of the Men’s and Women’s Open, and ₹15,000 for the Under-16 category. Events will run from 6 am to 11.30 am, optimising morning surf conditions at Edava Beach.
The event is being organised in partnership with the International Surfing Association, Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), and the Surfing Federation of India. Australian surf expert Rory Symes, representing the International Surfing Association, will serve as head judge—ensuring global benchmarks in judging and competition execution.
Both domestic and international surfers are welcome to participate. While registration fees haven’t been officially disclosed, interested competitors are encouraged to contact the organisers for more details. The festival remains free to attend for spectators, offering a fantastic day out for adventure lovers, families, and curious travellers alike.
Explore Varkala Beyond the Waves
Visitors can take in the breathtaking Varkala Cliff, a geological marvel lined with cosy cafes and souvenir shops. History buffs can step back in time at the Anjengo Fort, while those seeking tranquillity can unwind at the scenic Kappil Beach and backwaters. For a spiritual stop, the Janardanaswamy Temple, a centuries-old Hindu shrine, offers quiet reflection amid coastal beauty.