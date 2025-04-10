Key visa and travel policy updates from South East Asia, the Middle East and more

In recent developments, several countries have introduced significant visa policy changes affecting international travellers. Here's a roundup of the most notable updates. These changes reflect the evolving landscape of international travel. Travellers are advised to stay updated on destination-specific visa requirements to ensure a smooth and compliant journey.

Vietnam Proposes Long-Term 'Golden Visa'

Vietnam’s Tourism Advisory Board has proposed a 'golden visa' scheme offering five to ten-year stays for long-term tourists, digital nomads, retirees, and investors. This initiative is designed to boost the country’s competitiveness in Southeast Asia’s tourism market, aligning with similar residency programmes in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.