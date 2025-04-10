Key visa and travel policy updates from South East Asia, the Middle East and more

In recent developments, several countries have introduced significant visa policy changes affecting international travellers. Here's a roundup of the most notable updates. These changes reflect the evolving landscape of international travel. Travellers are advised to stay updated on destination-specific visa requirements to ensure a smooth and compliant journey.
Vietnam’s Tourism Advisory Board has proposed a 'golden visa' scheme offering five to ten-year stays for long-term tourists, digital nomads, retirees, and investors. This initiative is designed to boost the country’s competitiveness in Southeast Asia’s tourism market, aligning with similar residency programmes in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.
In India, foreign nationals must now obtain a Protected Area Permit (PAP) to visit Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur. The policy, which was relaxed in 2011, has been reinstated due to heightened security concerns along the Myanmar border. The PAP can be obtained through the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted the issuance of business, e-tourist, and family visit visas for citizens of 14 countries, including India. The suspension, in place from 13 April 2025 to mid-June, is part of efforts to manage Hajj season logistics and prevent unauthorised religious visits under non-Hajj visa categories.
Thailand will implement its Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) from 1 May 2025, replacing the TM6 paper form. Travellers must complete the form online within 72 hours before arrival. The digital system aims to streamline entry and enhance border security across air, sea, and land checkpoints.
UAE Extends Golden Visa to Digital Creators
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its Golden Visa programme to include content creators, offering them a 10-year renewable residency without the need for a national sponsor. This initiative aims to attract digital talents such as social media influencers, podcasters, visual artists, and other creative professionals to the UAE's burgeoning creative ecosystem.