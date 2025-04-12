Micro-cations are booming: Why millennials are choosing luxe 3-day escapes over long vacations

More than 45 per cent of Indian travellers now prefer multiple short breaks to a single long holiday, as per a recent report. Why? Because flexibility, convenience, and recharging without completely disconnecting from work or life commitments are crucial.

Luxury micro-vacations are particularly becoming popular among city millennials in metros such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. Trends include beachside villas in Alibaug (a ferry ride from Mumbai), boutique plantation resorts in Coorg and Chikmagalur for Bengaluru, and heritage stays at Neemrana or Rishikesh for Delhi residents.