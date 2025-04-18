Ladakh’s Apricot Blossom Festival: Here's everything you need to know
Every spring, as the snow begins to melt and the stark landscape of Ladakh slowly awakens, something magical happens—valleys burst into delicate shades of pink and white as apricot trees bloom. This fleeting season is celebrated with the Apricot Blossom Festival, which brings to light the softer, lesser-known side of Ladakh.
What is the Apricot Blossom Festival?
Held annually in April, the Apricot Blossom Festival marks the arrival of spring in Ladakh. The Apricot Blossom Festival locally called Chuli Mendok, is running until May 4, 2025, celebrating the blooming of apricot trees, known as Chuli or Halmann.
This event emphasizes the region's dedication to eco-friendly tourism and community engagement in apricot-growing villages like Garkone, Darchiks, Yulgar, Alchi, Domkhar, Sumoor, Wanla, and Tar, located in the Indus Valley of Ladakh. The festival celebrates this natural beauty along with Ladakhi heritage, featuring folk music, dance performances, traditional food, and local craft exhibitions.
Apricots are deeply woven into Ladakh’s cultural and economic fabric. Introduced centuries ago via the Silk Route, apricot farming supports thousands of families. The blossom festival is not just about the blooms—it’s about celebrating life in a harsh terrain, sustainability, and the preservation of Ladakhi culture.
What to expect
Perfect for slow travel, photography, and quiet walks through villages dotted with flowering trees.
Cultural programs bring together dance, music, and storytelling.
From handwoven textiles to dried apricot delicacies, visitors get a taste of authentic Ladakhi life.
Tourists are encouraged to stay in homestays, fostering deeper interaction with locals.
Best time to visit
The festival usually takes place between April and May. Timing varies slightly each year depending on the weather and altitude. The bloom typically lasts two weeks, so planning ahead is key. The Apricot Blossom Festival is an immersive experience of Ladakh’s spring awakening, which gives us a rare chance to witness this rugged region in full bloom.