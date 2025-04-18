Ladakh’s Apricot Blossom Festival: Here's everything you need to know

Every spring, as the snow begins to melt and the stark landscape of Ladakh slowly awakens, something magical happens—valleys burst into delicate shades of pink and white as apricot trees bloom. This fleeting season is celebrated with the Apricot Blossom Festival, which brings to light the softer, lesser-known side of Ladakh.

What is the Apricot Blossom Festival?

Held annually in April, the Apricot Blossom Festival marks the arrival of spring in Ladakh. The Apricot Blossom Festival locally called Chuli Mendok, is running until May 4, 2025, celebrating the blooming of apricot trees, known as Chuli or Halmann.

This event emphasizes the region's dedication to eco-friendly tourism and community engagement in apricot-growing villages like Garkone, Darchiks, Yulgar, Alchi, Domkhar, Sumoor, Wanla, and Tar, located in the Indus Valley of Ladakh. The festival celebrates this natural beauty along with Ladakhi heritage, featuring folk music, dance performances, traditional food, and local craft exhibitions.