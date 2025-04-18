Summer road trip checklist to make it the journey of a lifetime

What to Pack: From Sunscreen to Snacks

Let’s face it, you are sure to forget something or the other. But here’s what not to:

Refillable Water Bottles

Hydration must always be on and the bottle should always be full. Bonus points if your bottle is insulated and keeps the water icy cold. Extra bonus points if everyone has their own color-coded bottle (no accidental sharing mid-sip drama).

Snacks on Snacks

Chips, trail mix, cookies, fruit—pack and overpack everything under the sun to fuel both you and your crew. Hunger has no chill when you're 80 km from the next dhaba. Think salty, sweet, crunchy, and fresh—because a balanced diet on a road trip is just a well-diversified snack stash.

Sunscreen and Sunglasses

No one wants a red nose and squinty eyes in photos so sunscreen and sunglasses are a must. (on road trips and in life) Slather on that SPF like your memories depend on it (because they do), and throw on some shades to keep your eyes happy. Extra love to oversized sunglasses that double up as eye masks for power naps on the go.

Wet Wipes and Sanitizer

Sticky fingers and sketchy public restrooms? Hygiene should always be at the top of everybody's priority list and these things can help fight a few of the dreaded bacterias. Plus, nothing says “road trip pro” like a friend who whips out sanitizer the second someone sneezes.

Toiletries in a Zip Bag

Just in case you get stranded near nowhere. Because smelling fresh and feeling clean can be a game-changer when you're miles from the nearest bathroom. Pack your basics— toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, face wash, and even a mini perfume if you're feeling extra. Because there’s something oddly empowering about brushing your teeth in a forest or reapplying lip balm at a petrol pump

Blanket and Pillow

For nap breaks in the middle of nowhere under a sky full of stars. Also perfect for cosying up during chilly evening drives or impromptu roadside picnics. A comfy blanket and a squishy pillow can turn your car into a cozy cocoon. They’re also clutch when the AC is too cold, or when you decide to stop at a viewpoint and just lie there soaking in the golden hour. Road trip luxury? This is it.

Don’t forget a killer playlist and some downloaded podcasts. Because even though nobody can vouch for the signal, the vibes must live on.