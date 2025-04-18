Summer road trip checklist to make it the journey of a lifetime

Yes, summers—the season of mangoes, melting ice creams, and spontaneous “let’s just drive” plans. There’s something undeniably magical about the open road, your favorite playlist blasting through the windows, and the promise of unknown adventures waiting just beyond the next petrol pump.
But before you transform into a road trip rebel, you need one thing: a solid plan. Not the boring, spreadsheet kind, but the one that takes care of all the panic stops. So buckle up, here’s your creatively crafted summer road trip checklist to make sure your trip is smooth, scenic, and stress-free.
The last thing you want is your engine turning into a boiling kettle in the middle of summer traffic. Check your oil levels and top up that coolant to keep things smooth under the hood. Your car deserves hydration too!
Tyres are like shoes for your car—comfortable ones can take you far, bad ones can ruin the journey. Summer heat can mess with tyre pressure, so make sure they’re inflated just right. And please, don’t be the person who discovers they don’t have a spare when they’re stranded on the highway. Always double-check.
Safety isn’t negotiable. Squeaky brakes? Dim headlights? Flickering indicators? Fix them. Driving at night with weak lights is like starring in your own horror film. Keep it bright.
Bug splats, bird bombs, and dusty windscreens are all part of the summer vibe. A full wiper fluid tank ensures you won’t be squinting through streaks during golden hour. Clean views = smooth drives.
Every road-tripper needs a secret stash of survival tools. Pack your emergency kit with jumper cables, a flashlight, a tire jack, a first-aid kit, and maybe even some snacks (because hangry driving is real). It’s the grown-up version of carrying an umbrella “just in case.”
Let’s face it, you are sure to forget something or the other. But here’s what not to:
Hydration must always be on and the bottle should always be full. Bonus points if your bottle is insulated and keeps the water icy cold. Extra bonus points if everyone has their own color-coded bottle (no accidental sharing mid-sip drama).
Chips, trail mix, cookies, fruit—pack and overpack everything under the sun to fuel both you and your crew. Hunger has no chill when you're 80 km from the next dhaba. Think salty, sweet, crunchy, and fresh—because a balanced diet on a road trip is just a well-diversified snack stash.
No one wants a red nose and squinty eyes in photos so sunscreen and sunglasses are a must. (on road trips and in life) Slather on that SPF like your memories depend on it (because they do), and throw on some shades to keep your eyes happy. Extra love to oversized sunglasses that double up as eye masks for power naps on the go.
Sticky fingers and sketchy public restrooms? Hygiene should always be at the top of everybody's priority list and these things can help fight a few of the dreaded bacterias. Plus, nothing says “road trip pro” like a friend who whips out sanitizer the second someone sneezes.
Just in case you get stranded near nowhere. Because smelling fresh and feeling clean can be a game-changer when you're miles from the nearest bathroom. Pack your basics— toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, face wash, and even a mini perfume if you're feeling extra. Because there’s something oddly empowering about brushing your teeth in a forest or reapplying lip balm at a petrol pump
For nap breaks in the middle of nowhere under a sky full of stars. Also perfect for cosying up during chilly evening drives or impromptu roadside picnics. A comfy blanket and a squishy pillow can turn your car into a cozy cocoon. They’re also clutch when the AC is too cold, or when you decide to stop at a viewpoint and just lie there soaking in the golden hour. Road trip luxury? This is it.
Don’t forget a killer playlist and some downloaded podcasts. Because even though nobody can vouch for the signal, the vibes must live on.
A few gadgets can save your sanity: (literally)
For phones, speakers, earphones, laptops (if you're the Arjun from Zindagi na Milegi Dobara) and those digi cams you’ll pretend you don’t need.
Because digital Maps can ghost you in remote areas, and the only thing worse than being lost is being lost without signal. Whether you're deep in the mountains or cruising through a no-network zone, having offline maps downloaded is like carrying a digital compass. Trust us, you don’t want to rely on “I think we passed that tree before” as your navigation method.
A mini cooler is your portable oasis on a hot summer day. Store water bottles, juices, fruit, or even that sneaky chocolate bar that would otherwise melt in seconds. Perfect for long drives with minimal stops or spontaneous detours where refreshments are nowhere in sight.
Also, Don’t forget your camera or at least free up phone storage.
As much as we love our UPI apps and tap-to-pay lifestyle, some remote petrol pumps, toll booths, and roadside dhabas are still living that cash-only life. Avoid awkward moments by keeping a stash of small notes and change in your glove box. Also try separating your cash in small envelopes so you're not flashing all your net worth at every stop.
Roadside parathas, butter-laden dal, and masala chai that hits just right—nothing beats an authentic highway dhaba experience. Save a map of the best-rated ones (yes, they exist on foodie blogs and Reddit threads) or download offline food guide maps so you're not relying on weak mobile signals to find a good meal. Drive-thru burgers are fine, but tandoori rotis and open skies? That's the real road trip romance.
Bring a few small garbage bags (or reuse old grocery bags) so your car doesn’t end up looking like a snack explosion. You’ll thank yourself when you don't have to dig under seats for that mysterious banana peel smell. Plus, it’s eco-friendly if you dispose of your trash responsibly at rest stops.
Spotify gets repetitive, and sometimes even the best playlists can’t save the mood. That’s when classic road games like “20 Questions,” “Name-Place-Animal-Thing,” “Antakshari,” or a deck of UNO come to the rescue. Great for killing time, reducing screen fatigue, and laughing over inside jokes that become road trip legends.
Final Pit Stop: With your car tuned up, your essentials packed, and your playlists (and snacks!) ready to roll, you’re officially prepped for the ultimate summer road trip. Whether you’re chasing sunsets, hunting down the best roadside chai, or just escaping the city grind, remember, the best part of the journey is everything in between!
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)