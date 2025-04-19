Norwegian Cruise Line reimagines private island in the Bahamas

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) ushers in a new era of ocean-bound luxury and island escapism with the unveiling of Norwegian Aqua and a bold reimagining of its private Bahama paradise.

Miami was abuzz with celebration as Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet officially christened Norwegian Aqua, the newest and most innovative ship in NCL’s fleet. During the celebration, NCL also unveiled its ambitious plans to transform Great Stirrup Cay — the cruise line’s exclusive private island in the Bahamas — into a haven of more relaxation, more family-friendly activities and more immersive holiday experiences.