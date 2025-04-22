How Eurasia's Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan emerged as tourism hotspots; e-visa, under Rs 50K packages & more

Travel has become much too expensive, and for the price-conscious traveller who values rich, diverse experiences and doesn't really want to spend all their savings on a week-long vacation, Europe, the UK, Africa, or even the United States aren't really feasible options anymore.

Why are Central Asia's Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia & Azerbaijan top-rated destinations right now?

Between 2023 and 2024, the cost of a European package break went up by an average of 6.6% according to a popular EU agency. For Indian travellers who are dealing with steep exchange rates, travelling to the US or Europe's Schengen countries or even Australia could set them back by lakhs!