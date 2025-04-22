How Eurasia's Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan emerged as tourism hotspots; e-visa, under Rs 50K packages & more

Travel has become much too expensive, and for the price-conscious traveller who values rich, diverse experiences and doesn't really want to spend all their savings on a week-long vacation, Europe, the UK, Africa, or even the United States aren't really feasible options anymore.
Between 2023 and 2024, the cost of a European package break went up by an average of 6.6% according to a popular EU agency. For Indian travellers who are dealing with steep exchange rates, travelling to the US or Europe's Schengen countries or even Australia could set them back by lakhs!
However, Central Asia, which boasts multiple historical sites, breathtaking natural landscapes and significant cultural hubs, is emerging as a top-tier option for Indian tourists. Eurasian countries such as Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have been experiencing an influx of tourists particularly from India.
This surge in tourism is driven by record numbers of visitor arrivals and increased investment in the travel sector. In 2023, Kazakhstan reported 9.2 million international visitors, largely due to its visa-free access for several nationalities.
Whereas, the World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Development Index has placed Uzbekistan at 78th out of 119 nations, reflecting a rise of 16 positions over the past five years. The Uzbek government is heavily investing in the tourism sector following President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's announcement of the Uzbekistan 2030 strategy in 2023 which outlines various objectives to be accomplished across multiple sectors by the year 2030.
S.D. Nandakumar who's the President & Country Head - Holidays and Corporate Tours, of travel brand SOTC Travel Limited explained, “Countries like Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan are fast emerging as the perfect blend of modern sophistication and rich cultural heritage. Whether it’s strolling along Baku’s vibrant Nizami Street, unwinding by the pristine shores of Issyk-Kul, or indulging in the rich flavours of Plov and Shashlik, these destinations are shaping up to be the next major travel hotspots of 2025—delivering extraordinary experiences without the premium price tag."
Packages under INR 1 lakh and e-visas
Nandakumar breaks down that his company offers group tours under ₹1 lakh—including airfares. "Compared to a European or U.S. trip that easily crosses ₹2.5-₹3 lakh, these countries provide a luxurious yet easy-on-the-wallet alternative. Interestingly, we are witnessing a surge in demand from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, beyond just the metros, as more travelers across India explore these emerging destinations," he says.
Nandakumar also shared that the e-visa or visa free entry is a significant advantage, making these destinations highly convenient for last-minute bookers and long weekend travels. "These countries also offer year-round travel opportunities with a diverse range of unique experiences—from winter sports and cultural festivals to summer retreats in picturesque landscapes," he adds.
Rajeev Kale, who's the President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited, explains that Indian travellers are seeking out new destinations that offer a compelling blend of accessibility, affordability and cultural richness. "Our data indicates, travellers displaying a strong appetite for destinations like Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are leading to significant growth in demand year-on-year and are top picks for this summer."
Kale points out that Eurasian countries offer an unmatched value proposition since they deliver experiences on par with Europe but at a fraction of the price.
He says, "For instance, a 5-day land-only experience in Uzbekistan can be priced at approximately Rs 43,000, encompassing not only accommodation and transfers but also guided tours of key attractions."
"Similarly, a 5-day excursion to Georgia, starting at Rs 35,500 per person, promises an enriching itinerary filled with visits to iconic landmarks, cultural experiences, and breathtaking scenes (prices are per person on twin share basis)," he added.
According to Kale, these packages offer exceptional value not just for leisure travellers but also for the powerful corporate MICE segment. MICE tourism, which stands for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, is a specialised sector within the travel industry focused on organising large-scale events and gatherings. In India, MICE tourism is experiencing significant growth due to government initiatives, improved connectivity, and the rise of business travel, further bolstering this sector. In 2024, the Ministry of Tourism highlighted the importance of the MICE tourism sector in India, recognising it as a key driver for the growth of the nation's tourism industry.
"Direct connectivity and increased capacity (both full-service and low-cost carriers like Indigo, Air Astana, Jazeera, Salam Air, Uzbekistan Airways) have further propelled demand for these destinations," Kale points out.
He further adds, "Whether it’s therapeutic baths in Azerbaijan’s mud volcanoes, dining with panoramic views of Tbilisi’s vibrant skyline, exclusive vineyard tours showcasing centuries-old winemaking traditions in Georgia, private glamping experiences amidst Mongolia’s Gobi Desert complete with stargazing, these destinations offer extraordinary experiences at an exceptional value."