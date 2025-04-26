Top 5 penguin habitats across the world to visit this World Penguin Day

You know what they say about penguins — nature dressed them in tuxedos and they’ve been causing chaos ever since. There’s something undeniably charming about these flightless creatures, even when they awkwardly waddle on ice before slipping and splashing into the water. Honestly, what’s not to love? They can’t fly, they can barely walk in a straight line and yet they’re the undisputed royalty of the animal kingdom’s highlight reel.

So on April 25, aka World Penguin Day, it only makes sense to give them the celebration they deserve — not just with memes, animated movies and merch, but with real-life visits to the places that protect them. From natural habitats in Singapore to wild coastlines in New Zealand, here are five spots where you can meet penguins up close and support the incredible conservation efforts these places are making.