Top 5 penguin habitats across the world to visit this World Penguin Day

You know what they say about penguins — nature dressed them in tuxedos and they’ve been causing chaos ever since. There’s something undeniably charming about these flightless creatures, even when they awkwardly waddle on ice before slipping and splashing into the water. Honestly, what’s not to love? They can’t fly, they can barely walk in a straight line and yet they’re the undisputed royalty of the animal kingdom’s highlight reel.
So on April 25, aka World Penguin Day, it only makes sense to give them the celebration they deserve — not just with memes, animated movies and merch, but with real-life visits to the places that protect them. From natural habitats in Singapore to wild coastlines in New Zealand, here are five spots where you can meet penguins up close and support the incredible conservation efforts these places are making.
Otago Peninsula
The Otago Peninsula, located near Dunedin, is renowned for its diverse wildlife, including the rare yellow-eyed penguin or hoiho. This species is distinguished by its vivid yellow eye band and is considered one of the world’s rarest penguin species. Guided wildlife tours offer visitors the chance to observe these penguins, along with sea lions and fur seals, in their natural coastal habitats. These tours are conducted with a strong emphasis on conservation, ensuring minimal disturbance to the animals while educating visitors on the importance of preserving these unique ecosystems. ₹2,800 onwards. In New Zealand.
Bird Paradise
Located within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Bird Paradise is home to the Penguin Cove, a cold saltwater habitat designed specifically for penguins. This exhibit allows visitors to observe the bird’s natural behaviours in an environment that closely mimics their native habitats. Beyond observation, Bird Paradise is deeply committed to conservation, participating in global breeding programs to maintain healthy and genetically diverse penguin populations. Visitors can enhance their experience by engaging in interactive activities like feeding sessions, with proceeds supporting regional wildlife conservation efforts, while also getting access to view other birds in the park. ₹3,000 approx. In Singapore.
Boulders Beach
Situated near Cape Town, Boulders Beach offers a unique opportunity to observe African penguins in their natural habitat. Unlike traditional wildlife experiences, visitors share the beach with the penguins, allowing for chance encounters while respecting the animals’ space. Local conservation organisations manage the area, ensuring the protection of the penguin colony and their environment. The entry fee contributes directly to these conservation efforts, making each visit a support to the ongoing preservation of this endangered species. ₹880 approx. In South Africa.
SeaWorld Yas Island
Based in Abu Dhabi, this park is home to the Antarctica Realm, a meticulously designed habitat that replicates the icy conditions of the South Pole. This realm houses six penguin species, including King, Gentoo, Rockhopper, Chinstrap, Macaroni and Adélie penguins. Visitors can engage in the Penguin Encounter experience, allowing for close-up interactions and educational insights into these fascinating birds. The facility emphasises conservation, with successful breeding programs like the recent hatching of 20 penguin chicks, marking a significant milestone in their efforts to support wildlife conservation. ₹4,400 approx. In Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Polk Penguin Conservation Center
As part of the Detroit Zoo, the Polk Penguin Conservation Center is the largest facility of its kind, dedicated exclusively to penguin conservation. Spanning 33,000 square feet, the centre features a 326,000-gallon, 25-foot-deep aquatic area where visitors can observe over 80 penguins from four different species. The immersive design includes underwater tunnels, offering a 360-degree view of the penguins’ dynamic underwater activities. ₹2,250 approx. In Detroit, USA.