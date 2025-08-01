Indonesia is offering a remote worker visa; what is it really about?

Indonesia, home to lush tropical forests, majestic volcanoes and some of the best beaches in the world, is now offering a remote worker visa to Indians. While the country doesn’t call it the Digital Nomad Visa, the E33G visa allows Indians to live and work in the country for a year.

Understanding Indonesia’s Remote Worker Visa: Application process, conditions and eligibility

Introduced in April 2024, this digital nomad visa or as it’s officially known as the Remote Worker Visa - E33G, is allowing Indians to work there like a digital nomad for up to a year. If you are a freelancer or remote employee with international clients, this visa is the right fit for you. Enjoy serene beaches, tropical weather, and lush island jungles, all while getting paid to work remotely. That’s exactly what Indonesia’s remote worker visa offers. The true feeling of being in vacation mode, every single day, starts right here.

How to apply?

Applicants can get the visa through filling out online application forms. Here are the steps that will get you closer to the tropical island in no time:

Visit the official Indonesian immigration website and complete the application for the E33G Digital Nomad Visa. Pay the visa fee which is 7,000,000 IDR, that is approximately INR 37,317. Wait for approval and when it’s approved you’ll have 90 days to enter Indonesia and if delayed the visa will expire Finalise your KITAS (Kartu Izin Tinggal Terbatas) which is the limited stay application. This includes biometric registration as part of the residency process.

Eligibility Criteria for the Visa

In order to be eligible for the visa, applicants must fill out the following criteria:

Applicants must be a remote worker working for a company outside of the country. They can be freelancers, remote employees or even business entrepreneurs. Applicants will need a passport that’s valid for at least 6 months and has at least 3 blank pages. A minimum annual income of USD 60,000 (approx. INR 52,59,669) is required to be eligible. A bank statement demonstrating a minimum balance of USD 2,000 (approx. INR 1,75,356) over the last 3 months is required. Applicants must provide a return ticket, proof of accommodation, and a recent passport-sized photograph.

Though this visa comes with several perks, people planning on applying for this need to be a bit more careful. They can be deported back if:

They stay more than the visa permits They engage in some criminal or illegal activities They do not comply with the Indonesian law and visa conditions