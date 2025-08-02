5 epic flight routes around the world

Do you still fight for the window seat when flying or have you ‘grown up’ into an aisle person? If you're still choosing the view over the legroom, you're doing it right, because some flights don’t just take you to a destination, they are the destination. “Ladies and gentlemen, please look to your right, the majestic Alps are waiting to take your breath away.” Yes, that’s the kind of moment only the window seat can give you. Here are 5 epic flight routes that will blow your mind.
As the flight soars over the Swiss Alps, the icy mountains bring about the breathtaking views and it feels like you're at the top of the world! The clearest visibility is in the mid-morning giving the perfect magnificent view.
Bonus point: The best seat is on the right side if the flight is heading south
Experience one of India’s most stunning views on the Delhi to Leh flight. A surreal panorama of rugged Ladakhi mountains, deep-cut valleys, and snow-capped ridgelines come alive as the flight descents into Leh around 40 minutes after takeoff. Book a seat on the left for the best view of these snow-covered majestic giants.
Craving lush green views from your window seat? Take this route for a stunning flight over the Amazon. Spot tiny animals below as the plane glides above an endless green canopy and winding rivers like the Rio Solimões, straight out of a painting. For the best experience, fly in the late morning or early afternoon, when sunlight cuts through the fog for a magical view.
Glide over the turquoise waters of Maldives and experience the stunning views of the sea. Witness the sudden transition from the busy metropolitan of Hong Kong to the serenity of the Maldives. The picture perfect turquoise lagoons will make you feel like jumping into the endless beauty of the waters, but let’s leave that to your arrival, not mid-air.
This domestic flight offers a serene blend of jagged peaks, sprawling glaciers, and turquoise lakes, a breathtaking contrast of raw and tranquil beauty of nature. If you’re lucky you might just get a glimpse of New Zealand’s highest snow-caped mountain Mount Cook. The left window side will bring about a better view of the mountain.
Flights don’t have to be boring, sometimes, the journey is just as exciting as the destination. These routes are the biggest proof.
Pro tip: Use apps like FlightRadar24 or Sky Guide to spot key landmarks and make the most of the upcoming breathtaking moment from above.