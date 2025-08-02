We visited two luxurious properties in Sri Lanka for a fabulous immersive experience

Sri Lanka is deeply associated with mythology and culture; we have heard those stories as children. Bustling with a mosaic of cultures and natural marvels, Sri Lanka has become the perfect holiday destination. As we looked outside our window from the flight, we witnessed a beautiful sunrise while crossing the Indian border and entering the blue-green serenity of Sri Lanka—in retrospect, a metaphor for how this trip turned out to be. While our journey to Sri Lanka was filled with sea blue views, the distance we covered from the airport to Shangri La Colombo, our first stop, felt like we had landed in nature’s lap! The wide, clean and smooth roads were surrounded by lush greenery—rice fields, banana trees, and of course, palm trees.

Our luxurious experience at Shangri La

As we entered Shangri La Colombo, we were amazed by the high ceilings, chandeliers, a live pianist, a colossal lobby and the warm hospitality extended to us. This property connects to the adjacent One Mall, and Shangri La Ballroom, a favourite for wedding festivities and large gatherings.

Our Deluxe Ocean View King room on the 27th floor (yes!) lived up to its name — the view from the window was the highlight of our stay! Overlooking the majestic Indian Ocean and the Port City, we could just sit by the window with a cup of coffee and soak in the view all day. The spacious room with a carpeted floor added to the vast feel. After a quick nap, we headed to the Central restaurant for breakfast. Amid the lavish buffet spread and bustling atmosphere, we also spotted the who’s who of the Indian film industry. The menu offered Sri Lankan, Indian, and Continental delights, with local, seasonal fresh fruit and juices. An interesting section was the honeys — a leafy, earthy moringa honey, a nutty arrack honey, and the decadent Sri Lankan honey—best paired with some freshly baked and toasted bread.