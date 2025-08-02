We visited two luxurious properties in Sri Lanka for a fabulous immersive experience
Sri Lanka is deeply associated with mythology and culture; we have heard those stories as children. Bustling with a mosaic of cultures and natural marvels, Sri Lanka has become the perfect holiday destination. As we looked outside our window from the flight, we witnessed a beautiful sunrise while crossing the Indian border and entering the blue-green serenity of Sri Lanka—in retrospect, a metaphor for how this trip turned out to be. While our journey to Sri Lanka was filled with sea blue views, the distance we covered from the airport to Shangri La Colombo, our first stop, felt like we had landed in nature’s lap! The wide, clean and smooth roads were surrounded by lush greenery—rice fields, banana trees, and of course, palm trees.
Our luxurious experience at Shangri La
As we entered Shangri La Colombo, we were amazed by the high ceilings, chandeliers, a live pianist, a colossal lobby and the warm hospitality extended to us. This property connects to the adjacent One Mall, and Shangri La Ballroom, a favourite for wedding festivities and large gatherings.
Our Deluxe Ocean View King room on the 27th floor (yes!) lived up to its name — the view from the window was the highlight of our stay! Overlooking the majestic Indian Ocean and the Port City, we could just sit by the window with a cup of coffee and soak in the view all day. The spacious room with a carpeted floor added to the vast feel. After a quick nap, we headed to the Central restaurant for breakfast. Amid the lavish buffet spread and bustling atmosphere, we also spotted the who’s who of the Indian film industry. The menu offered Sri Lankan, Indian, and Continental delights, with local, seasonal fresh fruit and juices. An interesting section was the honeys — a leafy, earthy moringa honey, a nutty arrack honey, and the decadent Sri Lankan honey—best paired with some freshly baked and toasted bread.
Post lunch at the Central restaurant, we were all set to explore Colombo. The city felt like an intersection of different cultures and identities. The skyscrapers lent a touch of New York, while Fort Street was adorned with Victorian architecture with quaint bookshops tucked between cafés. We also got a taste of London with the beautiful roads and streets like Richmond and Hyde Park Street. While some markets and buildings transported us back home, the monasteries and lion emblem reminded us of the rich Sri Lankan culture and heritage. After a drive around, we reached the Port City, developed by China. While a major part is still under construction, we took a stroll along the promenade and enjoyed the sunset in a shack, overlooking children playing by the beach while others enjoyed pints of beer and sumptuous food.
We ended our day with a fabulous dinner at the Capital Bar & Grill, the entrance of which featured an alley of interestingly crafted glasses, reminiscent of the Hall of Prophecy from Harry Potter. Their signature Whisky sour was served in a treasure box, and was hands-down one of the best we have tried.
The Tomatina, a vodka-based cocktail, was smooth, complex and layered, another showstopper. The three-course set menu was ‘Rooted in Nature’ and eco-conscious. The salads featured hydroponic microgreens, while the desserts were zero waste, aligning with the property’s philosophy. We enjoyed the assorted meal with soulful live jazz music, which made us sit around much after our meal.
After a sound sleep, we woke up the next day to the view of the vast ocean. We knew our day was going to be just as relaxed and rejuvenating as our morning. After a hearty breakfast, we headed to the Chi Spa for a relaxing foot massage. The spa with seven treatment rooms was beside an open-air pool overlooking the sea, offering a vast, infinity feel. The same floor also features a gym to keep you active even during a holiday.
After lunch at Central restaurant, we headed out to soak in the culture of the city. The observation deck at the Lotus Tower (with the lotus shape symbolic of the rich culture of the country), the tallest tower in Sri Lanka, offered a breathtaking view. We also visited the Gangaramaya Temple, a true marvel. The main temple was adorned with multiple statues of Buddha, each depicting a story from his life. Interestingly, we also spotted statues of Indian deities like Ganesha, Kali, Lakshmi, and Krishna. The adjoining museum had statues and gifts that the land had received from around the world. The roof of a section of the temple was filled with rows of identical Buddha statues, and the sunlight gently cast its magic on one section of the installation, creating a cinematic frame. The locals told us a lore of how a peepal tree in the premises sprouted atop an elevated deck, and still stood strong without a deep foundation of roots. They also told us that most local temples were filled with sand, as walking barefoot with warm sand beneath your feet grounds a person.
Our evening was all about coffee-infused arrack tasting followed by hopper making — at the Tiki Bar. The day ended with an indulgent, authentic Chinese meal at Shang Palace — one of the top restaurants at the property.
The next day, we bid adieu to the opulent Shangri La Colombo after a sumptuous meal of local delights like Jaffna prawn curry, cashew curry, and the Pettah tea, which reminded us of the beloved Irani chai from back home. Now, we were all set for our next destination, Hambantota.
The three-hour drive to Shangri La Hambantota was surrounded by lush greenery. No sooner than we entered the massive property, the sound of waves crashing on the shore and the soft moonlight gleaming on the ocean enveloped us in a blanket of peace and calm. This property, with a rustic old-world, wooden charm, struck a contrast with the Colombo property — contemporary and reminiscent of a business hustle life.
We were welcomed with a traditional Sri Lankan percussion instrument and delicate arrack cocktails at the Gimanhala lounge. This was one of the highlights of our stay at Hambantota — what better way to spend the evening than soulful live music, layered local cocktails, the smell of the sea, and wind blowing through your hair! Reluctantly, we wrapped the day early to allow enough rest before the 5 am safari the next day.Hambantota is one of the rare cities where you can spot the world’s largest land and water mammal — elephant and whale — in the vicinity of 2-3 hours. We started the day amidst bird calls and animal footprints at Yala National Park.
With the second largest leopard population in the world, we were determined to spot the animal. Although we missed it by just a few seconds, the park treated us to a beautiful moment between an elephant and her child — a sight which left us deeply moved.Watching deer, monkeys, leopards, elephants, crocodiles, and thousands of bird species coexist in one ecosystem was certainly a humbling experience. We left the park with an insight into wildlife given by our enthusiastic guide.
Back at the resort, we basked under the sun at the private beach— toes in the sand, waves lapping our feet, eyes fixed on the horizon! This beach has reddish-black sand, a result of the Indian Ocean being heavy in iron. We interacted with the lifeguards and other staff— hired from villages around the property, a reflection of Shangri-La’s commitment to providing opportunity and sustainability goals.
Post lunch at the Bojunhala (all-day dining) restaurant, we indulged in recreational activities like table tennis, pool, air hockey, the 7-metre-high trapeze swing, archery, and the world famous 18-hole golf course. After a fun evening of adventure, we were treated to a five-course dinner at Ulpatha restaurant under the stars with the garden beautifully lit by twinkling fairy lights. We decided to retire after our stomachs and hearts were full with the fresh beetroot carpaccio, creamy broccoli cappuccino soup, and rich, decadent Dutch chocolate cake with coconut ice-cream.
The spacious room had a rustic wooden vibe with a large comfortable bed, wooden furniture and flooring, and a tabletop piece carved from a dry coconut. The ocean-facing balcony in the room was the perfect place to unwind with a book after a long day.
We woke up the next day a little sore from all the adventure activities — an ideal time to indulge in their signature ayurvedic spa. The 12 cottage-like treatment rooms were surrounded by streams of water, lilies and turtles occasionally popping their heads to get a glimpse of the human world. After a brief consultation with the ayurvedic doctor, we decided on therapy, and sank into tranquillity. Honestly, it was one of the most rejuvenating and blissful experiences.
Post lunch, we cycled around the resort, crossing three pools — for children, families and adults, an in-house artisan village, a 1000-seater pillarless ballroom and some smaller banquet halls — perfect for destination weddings. Our last dinner at Hambantota was a chef-curated three-course dinner at Sera. We were treated to live carving stations, a showcase of exquisite culinary skills. We also spotted an artist who studied elephant behaviour, and made monochrome paintings showcasing the animal’s life. This property was truly a perfect juxtaposition of culture and luxury, gently tucked in nature’s lap.
We left for the airport early next morning with fond memories, heavy hearts, rejuvenated souls, impeccable Sri Lankan hospitality, and a tiny drop shaped memory carved in our hearts.
Packages at Shangri La Colombo start at INR 16,468.
Packages at Shangri La Hambantota start at INR 10,400.
