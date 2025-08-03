5 adorable Disneyland rules that will melt your heart

Characters are trained to always kneel down or crouch to reach for the child so that they do not come off as intimidating. It creates safety, warmth, and a sense of connection, as if they're silently saying, 'You matter to me'.

However, villains follow a different rule. They never kneel or crouch. Standing tall and imposing maintains their powerful presence and authority, ensuring they stay true to their character’s commanding and intimidating nature. This posture keeps the magic alive by preserving the aura of strength that defines them.