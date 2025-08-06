Stopover to Savour: A 48-hour culinary trail in Dubai

Nestled within Dar Al Wasl Mall, A Normal Day is an inviting bistro that blends understated elegance with soulful dining. Helmed by chef Illia Andriushyn, it celebrates unfussy refinement, offering reimagined breakfast favourites and comforting classics crafted with impeccable precision and season-led ingredients. Each dish radiates a quiet sophistication, turning familiar flavours into something unexpectedly delightful. By day, it’s a serene refuge—perfect for slow mornings and convivial brunches. Come evening, it transforms into an inventive culinary atelier, where chef Illia and guest chefs orchestrate intimate tastings and avant-garde experiments in its test kitchen. This seamless shift from laid-back bistro to gastronomic playground offers diners a perpetually evolving experience, rich with anticipation and artistry. With its intimate ambience, attentive service and subtly curated charm, A Normal Day has swiftly become a beacon for Dubai’s discerning diners. Here, comfort and creativity entwine effortlessly, inviting guests to linger, connect and savour food that feels both heartwarmingly familiar and exquisitely new. It’s less a restaurant and more a living canvas of flavours—an experience that lingers well beyond the last bite.

Day 1 | Lunch

Fifth Flavor: Portal to Pan-Asian Indulgence