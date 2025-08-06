Stopover to Savour: A 48-hour culinary trail in Dubai

Dubai’s culinary scene transforms a 48-hour stopover into a gourmet journey. Start with chic breakfasts, indulge in elegant hi-tea, enjoy leisurely Michelin-starred lunches and end with immersive fine dining dinners.
Nestled within Dar Al Wasl Mall, A Normal Day is an inviting bistro that blends understated elegance with soulful dining. Helmed by chef Illia Andriushyn, it celebrates unfussy refinement, offering reimagined breakfast favourites and comforting classics crafted with impeccable precision and season-led ingredients. Each dish radiates a quiet sophistication, turning familiar flavours into something unexpectedly delightful. By day, it’s a serene refuge—perfect for slow mornings and convivial brunches. Come evening, it transforms into an inventive culinary atelier, where chef Illia and guest chefs orchestrate intimate tastings and avant-garde experiments in its test kitchen. This seamless shift from laid-back bistro to gastronomic playground offers diners a perpetually evolving experience, rich with anticipation and artistry. With its intimate ambience, attentive service and subtly curated charm, A Normal Day has swiftly become a beacon for Dubai’s discerning diners. Here, comfort and creativity entwine effortlessly, inviting guests to linger, connect and savour food that feels both heartwarmingly familiar and exquisitely new. It’s less a restaurant and more a living canvas of flavours—an experience that lingers well beyond the last bite.
Tucked discreetly within Al Wasl Square, Fifth Flavor is an enigmatic pan-Asian sanctuary redefining Dubai’s dining landscape. Perfectly poised for both languid midday meals and polished business lunches, Fifth Flavor opens its doors from noon to 3 pm, inviting diners to indulge in an exquisite array of shareable plates. Among its standouts are Laksa, a velvety, spice-kissed noodle broth; Crispy Nori Potato Sticks, delightfully brittle yet satisfyingly hearty; and Chicken Karaage, ethereally crisp and succulent. For a whimsical flourish, the Signature Iced Tea, served in a sealed bag, adds playful charm to the experience.
True to its Greek origin—Iliana, meaning “Ray of Light”—this serene beachfront restaurant in Dubai captures the essence of island living. Overlooking the shimmering shoreline, it offers a tranquil escape where ocean views meet soulful gastronomy. Renowned for its leisurely breakfast, Iliana transforms mornings into a coastal reverie. Begin with the Choriatiki Salata, a barrel-aged feta crowned Greek salad, or the Salata Karpouzi, pairing watermelon and pistachio with basil oil. For indulgence, savour Kolokithokeftedes—courgette fritters drizzled with yoghurt honey and truffle—or Feta me Meli, encased in crispy phyllo with thyme honey and sesame. Seafood lovers will delight in Carpaccio Lavraki, a delicate seabass carpaccio with lemon and chives, or Htenia Sashimi, scallops kissed with citrus dressing. Accompanied by Iliana’s sunlit ambience and the whisper of waves, every bite feels like a lingering taste of the Aegean. Blending beachside elegance with culinary simplicity, Iliana invites guests to linger over slow mornings and panoramic views. Whether basking in ocean breezes or savouring heritage-inspired fare, it’s a radiant dining haven where Greek coastal charm meets Dubai’s cosmopolitan allure.
Founded in 2011, Al Fanar Restaurant & Café stands as a tribute to Emirati heritage, offering guests an immersive culinary journey in a Creekside setting. Its name, drawn from the traditional Al Fanar lantern, embodies cultural warmth and timeless tradition. The lunch menu at Al Fanar is a celebration of the UAE’s culinary soul. Guests can savour Machboos, a fragrant rice dish infused with saffron and slow-cooked with tender lamb, chicken, or fresh seafood, embodying the essence of Gulf cuisine. Another standout is Harees, a velvety blend of wheat and meat, prepared with patience and precision—a dish once reserved for festive occasions. Seafood lovers will delight in Grilled Hammour, seasoned to perfection and grilled over open flames, while Chicken Saloona, a rustic stew simmered with vegetables and aromatic spices, brings comforting, home-style flavours to the table. Complementary sides such as Wagafi bread and crispy Regag add authentic texture to the meal. For those seeking lighter fare, Fish Sayadiyah—flaky fish served over caramelised rice with onions—offers a delicate balance of coastal influences, while Lamb Thareed, a stew soaked into thin Emirati bread, evokes centuries-old desert traditions. Desserts like Luqaimat, golden dumplings drizzled with date syrup and sesame, or Asidat Al Tamor, a warm date pudding crowned with saffron and nuts, provide a sweet conclusion steeped in local heritage. Beyond its cuisine, Al Fanar’s ambience is a sensory voyage into the past. Traditional architecture, wooden beams, lantern-lit alcoves, and heritage artefacts recreate the feel of an old Emirati village. Its prime location in Dubai Festival City, overlooking the serene Creek, enhances the dining experience with picturesque water views that invite unhurried indulgence.
The region’s first female-led restaurant, Fi’lia is a gastronomic jewel where tradition meets quiet sophistication. Awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand (2022 and 2023) and selected in the Michelin Guide for 2024 and 2025, it exudes a disarmingly authentic charm. Celebrated for its artisanal breads, handmade pasta, and dishes kissed by the firewood oven and grill, Fi’lia offers an evocative taste of Italy in a relaxed yet polished setting. Fi’lia’s menu is a culinary narrative, unfolding in three acts: Nonna, evoking nostalgic, heirloom recipes; Mamma, reinterpreting cherished classics with deft contemporary flair; and Figlia, the daughter’s daringly modern expressions of generational mastery. Perfect for hi-tea or a languorous midday sojourn, Fi’lia’s Michelin-lauded ethos melds warmth, artistry, and precision, offering diners more than a meal—it’s an intergenerational story told through luminous flavours and feminine finesse.
For an unforgettable dinner, Trèsind Studio offers an exquisitely intimate dining experience that redefines Indian cuisine with audacious artistry. The restaurant’s ethos is steeped in the Indian maxim “Atithi Devo Bhava”—“The Guest is God”—an ideology palpably woven into every facet of service. This devotion to hospitality earned Trèsind Studio ‘The Art of Hospitality’ award at the inaugural MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022. It now boasts three Michelin stars (2025) and holds the No.11 position on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024. Helmed by visionary Chef Himanshu Saini, a protégé of the celebrated Chef Manish Mehrotra, Trèsind Studio melds heritage and innovation seamlessly.
Perched high above the city, Sexy Fish is the epitome of cosmopolitan elegance, offering a sophisticated rooftop dinner experience with mesmerising skyline views. Known for its Japanese-inspired menu and lively ambiance, it is a favourite for sundowners and indulgent late-night dining. Dinner here is a celebration of refined flavours and artful presentation. Highlights include Yellowtail Sashimi with green mandarin ponzu, Wagyu & Foie Gras Gyoza with black truffle, and Caramelised Black Cod infused with spicy miso. Seafood lovers will relish the Lobster Tempura with Wasabi Mayo, while meat connoisseurs can indulge in the Japanese A5 Wagyu BBQ or Spicy Beef Tenderloin. For an immersive experience, Sexy Fish is curated tasting menus feature dishes like Crispy Rock Shrimp Yuzu Mayo, premium sushi platters, and exquisite desserts such as Vanilla Cheesecake with Strawberry & Golden Lime.
