Changi Airport hosts a Star Wars Pop-Up Library for the film's 30th anniversary

The library offers an immersive experience for Star Wars fans of all ages, with a collection of over 2,000 physical books and 380 unique titles, ranging from comics and manga to junior novels and adult fiction. Visitors can take a Jedi personality quiz, test their knowledge with a Star Wars trivia challenge and take photos with iconic backdrops from the franchise displayed on digital screens.

The library features a pilot automated system where a robotic arm retrieves books for patrons who select them from a touchscreen kiosk. The robot also handles returns. The space is decorated with Star Wars elements, including life-sized standees of characters like C-3PO and R2-D2. Books can be borrowed using the NLB Mobile app and can be returned at the pop-up location or any other NLB library branch across the island.