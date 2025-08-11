Changi Airport hosts a Star Wars Pop-Up Library for the film's 30th anniversary

Singapore's Changi Airport, in collaboration with the National Library Board (NLB) and Disney, has opened a Star Wars-themed pop-up library at Terminal 3. This is part of the NLB's 30th-anniversary celebrations and is Singapore's first of its kind. The pop-up library is located on Level 2 of Terminal 3, near the Skytrain and the linkbridge to Jewel. It is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm and will run until January 24, 2026. Admission is free!
The library offers an immersive experience for Star Wars fans of all ages, with a collection of over 2,000 physical books and 380 unique titles, ranging from comics and manga to junior novels and adult fiction. Visitors can take a Jedi personality quiz, test their knowledge with a Star Wars trivia challenge and take photos with iconic backdrops from the franchise displayed on digital screens.
The library features a pilot automated system where a robotic arm retrieves books for patrons who select them from a touchscreen kiosk. The robot also handles returns. The space is decorated with Star Wars elements, including life-sized standees of characters like C-3PO and R2-D2. Books can be borrowed using the NLB Mobile app and can be returned at the pop-up location or any other NLB library branch across the island.
Can you keep the books?
The pop-up library is part of the National Library Board's LAB25 initiative, which aims to bring reading and learning experiences to public spaces beyond traditional library buildings. This is one of several Nodes that NLB has established in places like MRT stations and shopping malls.
To enter the library, you have to either scan a library-compliant ID card or an NLB eCard. If you don't have a membership, you can get a QR code day pass by providing a Singapore-registered mobile number or email.
