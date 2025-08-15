Chennai’s Marina Beach awarded Blue Flag certification!

World class standards

There are also 24 dustbins and a dedicated cleaning crew to maintain a high standard of cleanliness. The upgrades include 12 wheelchairs for persons with disabilities, along with pathways made of porta-mats for easier access to the sand. New additions include a meditation centre, a reading room, outdoor gym equipment and children’s play equipment, including some designed for children with disabilities.

Four new watchtowers have been installed for better surveillance and the beach is now equipped with CCTV cameras. Visitors can use new restrooms and showers, a separate breastfeeding room for mothers, a first-aid centre and a water vending machine. The Greater Chennai Corporation has also announced plans for a second phase of the Blue Flag project at Marina Beach, which will cover the stretch from the Mahatma Gandhi Statue to Nochi Nagar.