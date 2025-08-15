Chennai’s Marina Beach awarded Blue Flag certification!

The Marina Beach in Chennai has received the prestigious Blue Flag certification. The certification came after significant upgrades and eco-friendly renovations were completed at the beach. These upgrades, inaugurated by Tamil Nadu’s deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, were part of a larger project to promote sustainable tourism and marine conservation in the state.
The Blue Flag certification is a globally recognised eco-label awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) based in Denmark. It signifies that a beach meets a set of 33 strict criteria covering environmental education and information, water quality, environmental management, safety and services.
The Blue Flag project for Chennai’s Marina Beach has been in the works for a while, with the work order for the initial phase issued in December 2024. The project, which cost ₹7.31 crore for the initial 20-acre stretch, was developed to meet the stringent criteria for the Blue Flag certification. The beach features 20 bamboo shade umbrellas, 40 reclining chairs and 12 seating benches.
World class standards
There are also 24 dustbins and a dedicated cleaning crew to maintain a high standard of cleanliness. The upgrades include 12 wheelchairs for persons with disabilities, along with pathways made of porta-mats for easier access to the sand. New additions include a meditation centre, a reading room, outdoor gym equipment and children’s play equipment, including some designed for children with disabilities.
Four new watchtowers have been installed for better surveillance and the beach is now equipped with CCTV cameras. Visitors can use new restrooms and showers, a separate breastfeeding room for mothers, a first-aid centre and a water vending machine. The Greater Chennai Corporation has also announced plans for a second phase of the Blue Flag project at Marina Beach, which will cover the stretch from the Mahatma Gandhi Statue to Nochi Nagar.
