New Bvlgari Mansions Bodrum offers luxury living on the Turkish Riviera

Back in June 2024, The Bvlgari Resort & Mansions announced their new Bodrum project in in Bodrum, Turkey. While the full resort and all 101 mansions are slated to open in 2027, Bvlgari has recently unveiled the first completed mansion, which is now open for private visits. That's not all Bvlgari is also planning to open a new resort in the Maldives called the Bvlgari Resort Ranfushi, which will be situated on the Raa Atoll,about a 45-minute seaplane flight from Malé's international airport.
The Bvlgari Mansions in Bodrum, designed by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, are a showcase of Italian sophistication blended with Mediterranean elegance and a deep respect for local heritage and the natural environment. The first completed mansion, a six-bedroom residence, offers a glimpse into this exclusive lifestyle.
The mansion features a dramatic double-height living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing panoramic views of the sea. A scenographic staircase acts as a sculptural element, linking the two floors of the residence. The interiors are furnished with a curated selection of pieces from high-end Italian brands such as Maxalto, B&B Italia and Flexform. Decorative lighting is by prestigious companies including Flos, FontanaArte and Oluce.
Luxe lving in Turkey
A grand dining space is paired with an open kitchen. The mansion also includes a private fitness room with Technogym equipment and a dedicated massage room. The design pays homage to Turkish cultural heritage with a curated collection of contemporary Turkish artworks by artists like Mübin Orhon, Ergin İnan and Devrim Erbil. The interiors also feature a rare 18th-century Anatolian Kilim and vintage Iznik-style ceramics.
The interiors are finished with luxurious and locally sourced materials, including Denizli travertine and Perla Rocca quartzite in the bathrooms. The design incorporates high-performance windows for optimal insulation and advanced smart systems for climate control and lighting. . The roofs are covered with native vegetation to minimize visual impact from the sea and preserve the natural panorama.sleek Italian style
Sleek Italian style
The private garden extends to a secluded beach with its own private deck. The outdoor space is anchored by a striking 16-meter infinity pool, accompanied by a lounge area with a fireplace and an elegant dining space perfect for entertaining. The landscaping, by the award-winning firm Cracknell, takes a regenerative approach, using indigenous planting and water-wise solutions to create a sustainable sanctuary. Stone excavated during construction has been reintegrated into the surrounding landscape to enhance biodiversity. The exterior facades are clad in travertine and sandstone, further connecting the structure to the local environment.
In addition to the private features of the mansion, residents will have privileged access to the amenities of the upcoming Bvlgari Resort Bodrum, which is set to open in 2027. These include signature dining venues like Il Ristorante – Niko Romito and Hōseki, the iconic Bvlgari Bar, a 2,200 sqm Bvlgari Spa offering advanced treatments like hyperbaric therapy and a Himalayan salt sauna, two exclusive private beach clubs, a sea-view amphitheater for cultural events.
