New Bvlgari Mansions Bodrum offers luxury living on the Turkish Riviera

The Bvlgari Mansions in Bodrum, designed by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, are a showcase of Italian sophistication blended with Mediterranean elegance and a deep respect for local heritage and the natural environment. The first completed mansion, a six-bedroom residence, offers a glimpse into this exclusive lifestyle.

The mansion features a dramatic double-height living area with floor-to-ceiling windows, providing panoramic views of the sea. A scenographic staircase acts as a sculptural element, linking the two floors of the residence. The interiors are furnished with a curated selection of pieces from high-end Italian brands such as Maxalto, B&B Italia and Flexform. Decorative lighting is by prestigious companies including Flos, FontanaArte and Oluce.