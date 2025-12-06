5 things you should never do on a night safari

As the city grows too loud, we often seek solace in nature. From mountain treks to jungle safaris, each escape offers a breath of fresh air. But in our quest for solitude, we sometimes forget that we are intruders in the homes of creatures who never set boundaries for humans. So, amidst the thrill, the glitz, and the breathtaking views, especially during nighttime safaris, here are some things you should never do.
Under the starlit nights of the jungles, far away somewhere the deer calls and the enthusiasm to spot one gets even exciting. So as you embark on the thrilling journey to spot the animals in their natural self, here are 5 things you should avoid to do at all cost -
Use of bright lights: Remember that jolt when you wake up from a deep sleep and your parents suddenly switch on the lights or fling open the curtains? Annoying, right? Well, animals feel the same way in the wild. Using huge flashlights to spot them or flash photography will only irritate them, they might either run away from you or toward you. In Africa, guides handle it smartly: they spot animals with a spotlight, then switch to a low-voltage red light. This way, you get a glimpse of these magnificent creatures in their natural state without harming their eyes.
Loud noises: You escaped the chaos of the city, only to bring it into the jungle? Not cool! Speak softly, stay calm, and be patient, you’ll spot animals without disturbing them. Nature’s tranquility is easily shattered by loud voices, so let your guide do the talking, they know the pitch that keeps wildlife undisturbed.
Wandering off: When the jeep stops in the middle of the jungle — and you actually get a chance to step out — resist the urge to wander off on your own. It might be breathtaking, but your breath could literally be taken away… by wild animals! Stick with the group and follow instructions; in the dark, finding people is way harder than spotting a tiger.
Clothes matter: Your clothes matter more than you think on a night safari. Bright whites? A big no-no, they reflect flashlight beams, making it easier for a curious or hungry tiger to spot you before you spot it. Opt for long-sleeved shirts, a cap, and a lightweight jacket or sweater, they keep mosquitoes at bay and protect you from the evening chill.
Instructions are for obeying: Do not go on a ‘ignorance is bliss’ trip with your guide. They know the land, they’re the captain of the ship. If they say be quiet, zip it. If they say stop moving, freeze. Out in the dark with wild animals, ignoring instructions isn’t just risky, it could get you hurt… or even worse.
