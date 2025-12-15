Escape, unwind, read: Luxury retreats for digital detox in India

If you’ve ever been captivated by the timeless grandeur of royalty, Rajasthan is your ultimate destination. Here, every wall has a story to tell, and all it asks for is a moment of quiet to listen. Rawla Narlai, a luxury retreat in the heart of Rajasthan, is the perfect place to experience this. Meticulously restored, this 17th-century royal haven sits in the majestic shadow of Elephant Hill, offering a serene escape steeped in history and elegance and making it a perfect sanctuary for a soothing reading experience.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels.