Escape, unwind, read: Luxury retreats for digital detox in India

Reading often slips quietly out of our lives between packed schedules and never-ending to-do lists. Days blur into routines, boredom is easily filled with endless scrolling of reels and knowledge often comes in with the fleeting trending snippets. But every once in a while, we crave for something slower, something quieter. A pause from the noise and to finish those half-read books on our shelves. So escape into these retreats, where stories unfold gently and knowledge once again fills the air.
In the heart of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, the misty hills set a gentle rhythm to the day. Quiet corners, sunlit verandas, and the soft warmth of a fireplace invite hours of undisturbed reading. One such property is The Claridges Nabha Residence that offers a true escape into the serene heritage of the mountains. Here, with Ruskin Bond’s stories in hand, you can lose yourself in the very landscapes that shaped his words, where it feels both intimate and infinite.
Goa isn’t always about parties and crowds, a quieter, more soulful side awaits along its sun-kissed shores. In peaceful surroundings, sunlit villas such as Brij Paraiso blends Goan charm with a calm, contemporary rhythm. Birdsong drifts through the air, and time slows. This is one of the ideal places to lose yourself in a book and finally conquer those year end reading goals.
Hikes don’t always have to be exhausting. They can be just as much about peace and quiet as they are about adventure. The Nanda Devi range of Uttarakhand often whisper their beauty through pine forests and scenic spots. Hike up the hills and pause once in a while to breathe in the beauty of the scenery. Take out that book at that scenic spot and read a few chapters and then go about enjoying a picnic by the Kosi River, or set out on a gentle wildlife trail. And rewind your day with a starlit sky at the exotic stay in The Kumaon, Uttarakhand.
If you’ve ever been captivated by the timeless grandeur of royalty, Rajasthan is your ultimate destination. Here, every wall has a story to tell, and all it asks for is a moment of quiet to listen. Rawla Narlai, a luxury retreat in the heart of Rajasthan, is the perfect place to experience this. Meticulously restored, this 17th-century royal haven sits in the majestic shadow of Elephant Hill, offering a serene escape steeped in history and elegance and making it a perfect sanctuary for a soothing reading experience.