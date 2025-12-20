PastForward: This brand new property in the heart of Bengaluru is redefining the idea of longer hotel stays

With our tummies full, we headed straight to our room — the 1 Bedroom Apartment. This spacious and thoughtfully designed residence felt more like a pied-a-terre than a typical hotel room. The apartment offered a generous living space, a separate dining area and a fully equipped kitchenette — perfect for people who wish to cook meals for themselves. The room was a perfect balance of comfort and contemporary design with plush bedding, modern furnishing and plenty of natural light. We quickly finished some pending office work and made our way to their Solace Spa for a much-awaited relaxing period. We chose to go with a 60-minute full-body massage. After a quick consultation, the masseuse eased into a slow, steady routine that worked on the shoulders, back, legs and feet. We just let the warm oil and the magical hands of the masseuse do the work. Following the massage, we felt light and rejuvenated, almost as if all the stress inside our body had vanished.

We took a hot shower after the spa session and made our way to The Bar, the hotel’s chic and intimate bar for an evening of cocktails and small bites. We tried the Malabar Monsoon, a concoction made with gin, cardamom, curry leaf and lime juice. We paired it with Chicken 65 and Crispy Prawns, which were the perfect accompaniments for the drink. Our next stop was Madras Kitchen, the restaurant for our dinner. This speciality diner reimagines the culinary traditions of Southern India with contemporary flair and artistry. The dishes we tried at The Bar also came from this restaurant, so we moved directly to the mains. We opted for the Appam Chatti or Mini Rice Pancake Platter. These were five small appams — each layered with a different topping. We had pickled mutton, pepper chicken, quail egg stir fry, stir-fried prawns and pickled sea bass. All these appams were a burst of flavours, with each one having its own unique texture and flavour. Our meal came to a close with the Caramel Ethakka Appam — a modern take on the much loved Kerala speciality. Only this time, the banana fritters were caramelised and served with coconut ice-cream.