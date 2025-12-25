Emirates unveils festive Sleigh380 for Christmas 2025

The Emirates airline has wowed the world with yet another festive decoration of its iconic Airbus A380 plane. Nicknamed the Sleigh380, the aircraft has a red nose that shines just like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. It has equally colossal brown antlers that have been placed on its cockpit.

Not AI: Emirates truly did launch a Christmas-themed aircraft

A viral video on Instagram Reels showcases the aircraft at Dubai International Airport with ground staff, who are dressed as Christmas elves packing a mountain of gifts into a large sleigh connected to the aircraft. When Sleigh380 takes off into the sky, it symbolises the peak of the airline’s Christmas campaign for the year 2025.

CGI artistry over AI

Contrary to speculation by social media commentators that the video was made by AI, Emirates has confirmed that the video was made by “high-end Computer-Generated Imagery.” Emirates partnered with well-known digital artist Mostafa Eldiasty, aka 100 pixels. Every frame of the video was painstakingly painted by hand as opposed to using AI and has been a long-term partnership that has previously released viral successes in Captain Claus in 2024 and Hangar Elves in 2023.