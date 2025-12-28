5 last-minute, affordable international holiday destinations to ring in 2026!

The clock is ticking! If you still don’t have a New Year’s plan, we have you covered for the last minute ideas. For the intrepid traveller yearning to swap mundane get-togethers for a spectacular New Year’s Eve, the good news is that an unforgettable celebration is still within reach. To avoid breaking the bank, focus on destinations offering visa-free entry and shorter flight durations (keeping those airfare costs manageable, even with late booking). Forget the year-long planning; this is about embracing spontaneity. We’ve scoured the best party capitals near India, where vibrant celebrations intersect with budget-friendly travel, ensuring your 2026 begins with a bang.