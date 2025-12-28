Travelling to Singapore in January? Check out their annual art festival!

Gardens by the Bay houses David Hockney: Bigger & Closer – a massive immersive audiovisual experience narrated by the artist himself. Singapore’s contemporary arts cluster Gillman Barracks displays The Last Tree Was a Building with inflatable monkeys perched on the rooftops of this colonial-era art enclave.

Tanjong Pagar Distripark showcases Sonic Shaman 2026 – an experimental music festival at the Singapore Art Museum. The Wan Hai Hotel project, a partnership with Shanghai’s Rockbund Art Museum, will see The Warehouse Hotel at Robertson Quay reimagined as an immersive site-specific exhibition.