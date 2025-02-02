Battlefield Tourism gains momentum in India thanks to Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan app

Battlefield tourism is emerging as a fascinating niche in the Indian travel industry, blending history, adventure, patriotism, and access to untouched destinations as a unique way to explore a country’s past. From the ancient battlegrounds of empires to more recent military confrontations, India’s rich and complex history provides a treasure trove for those curious about its strategic struggles.

Our nation is steeped in millennia of conflicts, conquests, and valiant tales, and this concept recently gained momentum with the launch of the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan app. Unveiled and developed by the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, the app promises to redefine how Indians and international travelers experience the country’s wartime heritage.