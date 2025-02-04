Landmark buildings in Chennai reflecting colonial architecture

Chennai, formerly known as Madras, is home to several landmark buildings that reflect its colonial past. The British East India Company established Madras in 1639, leading to the construction of grand colonial structures that continue to define the city's architectural landscape. These buildings, characterised by Indo-Saracenic, Gothic and Neoclassical styles, stand as a testament to the city's rich history.

Built in 1644 by the British East India Company, Fort St. George is the first English fortress in India. It served as the administrative centre for the British and continues to house the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The fort’s architecture includes thick walls, high ceilings and arched windows, showcasing early British military design. Within the fort, St. Mary's Church—built in 1680—is the oldest Anglican church in India.

Located within the University of Madras, the Senate House is an exquisite example of Indo-Saracenic architecture. Designed by Robert Chisholm in the 19th century, the building combines Byzantine domes with Indian motifs. Its red brick façade, intricate arches and stained-glass windows make it a significant landmark.

The Ripon Building, completed in 1913, is a striking example of Neoclassical architecture. It serves as the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Named after Lord Ripon, a British Viceroy, the building features white-painted walls, Corinthian pillars, and a 132-foot clock tower.

Built in 1887 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee, Victoria Public Hall is a magnificent red-brick structure. Designed in the Indo-Saracenic style, it features decorative arches, ornate balconies, and stained-glass windows. It was originally used for public gatherings and theatre performances.

Constructed in 1892, the Madras High Court is one of the largest judicial buildings in the world. Designed by Henry Irwin, it exhibits Indo-Saracenic architecture, with grand domes, minarets, and intricate carvings. The red sandstone structure stands as a symbol of colonial-era legal heritage.

These buildings, with their distinct European influences blended with Indian elements, provide a glimpse into Chennai’s colonial past. They remain significant cultural and administrative landmarks, preserving the city's architectural and historical legacy.