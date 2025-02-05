Valentine’s Day 2025: 5 couple getaways in New Zealand that you cannot miss

One of the most remarkable and adventurous things to do on Valentine’s Day would be to embark upon a cosy helicopter ride. This short ride over Queenstown not only shows you pulsating views of the city below but also makes you look at the place with a newer perspective. After the helicopter tour, you can also opt for a night of star-gazing under the sky. From alpine peaks to glaciers, do not miss out on the views which become all the more stunning in the presence of snow. And of course, how can one forget some insta-worthy photographs in the end!