Valentine’s Day 2025: 5 couple getaways in New Zealand that you cannot miss

From the romantics to the adventure lovers, from those seeking luxury to the ones who love to shoot it from their gram, here are five getaways that cannot be missed during this Valentine's Day in New Zealand.
If your ideal Valentine’s Day outing would be to spend quality time with your loved one while soaking in great views outside, then check out the romantic TranzAlpine train journey. This 5-hour ride will make you experience breathtaking views like the Southern Alps, dense forests, serpentine rivers, and serene valleys all throughout the journey. The train also makes a quick stop at the Arthur’s Pass National Park where one can get off the train and take a quick walk amidst nature. If you are also seeking luxury, then you can reserve the premium experience which comes with personalized service and a gourmet dining during the journey.
One of the most remarkable and adventurous things to do on Valentine’s Day would be to embark upon a cosy helicopter ride. This short ride over Queenstown not only shows you pulsating views of the city below but also makes you look at the place with a newer perspective. After the helicopter tour, you can also opt for a night of star-gazing under the sky. From alpine peaks to glaciers, do not miss out on the views which become all the more stunning in the presence of snow. And of course, how can one forget some insta-worthy photographs in the end!
Get ready for an unforgettable bioluminescent adventure in Fiordland’s Te Anau Glowworm. These underwater caves are just two hours away from Queenstown, where you can go punting across the beautiful Lake Te Anau and discover limestone caverns and a glow-worm grotto. To know more the history and significance of the caves, it is recommended to opt for a guided tour to make the experience more wholesome.
Beach lovers can look into a romantic Beach escapade to the Cathedral Cove for Valentine’s Day weekend. This cosy cove on the Coromandel Peninsula can be reached by an hour and a half walk across the coastline, the walk itself marked by views of sea cliffs and emerald waters. This iconic and picturesque cover has dramatic rock formations and is home to features like Te Hoho and the Te Whanganui-o-Hei Marine Reserve. It is also a perfect spot for snorkeling or diving which covers beach activities for your trip.
If self-pampering is your ideal way to spend Valentine’s Day then check out Secret Spot hot tubs, Mud baths and spas, and treat yourself and your loved one to a self-care retreat in Rotorua. Start by unwinding yourselves at Secret Spot Hot Tubs and head over to hot tubs nestled in Whakarewarewa Forest. With the calming sound of the Puarenga Stream surrounding you, it is an ideal place to be. If you want to delve deeper into the Maori traditions, then check out the world-renowned geothermal spa and immerse yourself in mineral baths, sulphur spas, mud baths and more.