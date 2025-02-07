The Grand Egyptian Museum is set to open this July

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), situated adjacent to the iconic Pyramids of Giza, had previously partially opened its doors to visitors, offering an unparalleled journey through ancient Egypt’s rich history for a trial period since October last year. This phased opening allowed access to 12 huge galleries showcasing artefacts that narrate the story of a civilisation spanning millennia. Following two decades of setbacks, the much-anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is now gearing up for a full inauguration giving the public access to never-before-seen artifacts and sweeping views of the Pyramids of Giza.

The museum’s CEO, Ahmed Ghoneim recently announced that the largest archaeological museum in the world is scheduled to open on July 3, 2025. These galleries are filled with an estimated 15,000 items on display where visitors can glimpse ancient artefacts which were relocated from storage and museums in Cairo, Luxor, Minya, Sohag, Assiut, Beni Suef, Fayoum, the Delta and Alexandria.