Celebrate a quaint Valentine's Day at this resort and spa near Kolkata!

It's a rare occasion to an important day like Valentine's Day falls on a Friday. While you can definitely take a few days off and plan for a quick holiday, if you don't get a chance like that, a romantic staycation is what every couple deserves to celebrate themselves, the love and enjoy a quiet, intimate time, and Storii by ITC Hotels, Devasom Resort & Spa in Kolkata is just the quick retreat you would need.
Escape to Storii this Valentine’s Day for a romantic getaway amidst serene surroundings. Spread over several tranquil acres, the resort offers holistic treatments through ITC Hotels’ K by Kaya Kalp, blending ancient Indian therapies, soothing nature walks and modern wellness techniques. Embrace tranquility with personalised wellness plans and natural elements. Relax in spacious rooms, suites, or villas with views of lush greenery, where contemporary comforts meet modern aesthetics for a restorative experience.
You can celebrate Valentine’s Day at Storii with a nominal starting rates for double occupancy, including breakfast, WiFi and Ketli & Kahani, a high tea experience on February 14. Make your day special with delightful dinner packages at Storii. Enjoy a Valentine-special candlelight dinner featuring a curated special menu and soft beverages, accompanied by live music at a special rate at Storii’s multi-cuisine restaurant, Baarique, which serves popular global dishes to suit every taste palate. Alternatively, you can also choose a package that includes a candlelight dinner on a private balcony with the person of your life with the chef's choice menu.