Discover enchanting ways to celebrate romance in New Orleans

Indulge in activities like Moonlit River Cruises to Jackson Square magic in New Orleans where Love and Magic collide
New Orleans — one of the most romantic cities of the sphere, offers a diverse range of heartfelt activities for couples to celebrate love and romance. Be it Valentine’s Day or a random romantic date, set the mood against the serene backdrop of New Orleans. Here’s five of the most exciting ways to celebrate with your loved one in New Orleans.

Antique love hunt

If you and your partner are antique shopaholics then the French Market, Julia Street, Magazine Street and Bayou Road are the ideal places for a hand in hand walk. These streets of New Orleans explore some of the city’s most historic antique shops as well as art galleries. So, commemorate your trip with a unique souvenir.

Love meets destiny

Experience mystery as you venture through Jackson Square which is home to some of the most fascinating fortune tellers, tarot card readers, and palmists ready to give you a glimpse into your future—together. Love meets fate as you sit under the stars and have your love story ‘read’ by the magical geniuses.

  Shades of love

New Orleans is the perfect place for art enthusiasts as it offers an array of couple-friendly art classes where creativity meets romance. To experience the most authentic celebration of love and art, visit the New Orleans School of Glasswork and Printmaking Studio and attend a glassblowing class. Portray the true sense of ‘Love is an art’ in the city of romance.

Love at first sip

The perfect blend of jazz and fine wine, is exactly what you can’t afford to miss out in New Orleans. Set the scene for your romantic rendezvous at cozy bars or chic restaurants like Saint-Germain, Pluck Wine Bar and Tell Me Bar. Serve romance by glass.

Sway, swoon and sail away

A harbor jazz cruise on the Creole Queen or Riverboat City of New Orleans is the ultimate setting for a “May I have this dance?” moment. Whether you twirl to the rhythm or steal quiet moments on the deck, this is one dance you’ll never forget. 

(Written by Addrita Sinha)

