Six luxurious destinations offering the perfect Valentine’s getaway in Bengaluru

This is the perfect Valentine’s getaway—far enough to escape the city yet close enough for a seamless retreat. Experience the resort’s thoughtfully designed accommodations, exuding the rustic allure of South Indian charm. Check-in to a luxurious room and enjoy exclusive amenities, including couples’ spa treatments, a serene swimming pool, and a guided visit to Nandi Hills. In the evening, savour a delightful dining experience at Terra Alfresco or Kokoon, the Asian Nook, where you can indulge in a carefully curated six-course set menu or a variety of exquisite Pan-Asian dishes, ensuring an unforgettable culinary journey. `6,000 onwards. February 7 to 14. At Devanahally.