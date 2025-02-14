Six luxurious destinations offering the perfect Valentine’s getaway in Bengaluru

It’s the weekend of romance, and you won’t want to let go of the long weekend without visiting these beautiful destinations that offer the exclusive romantic getaway you need. We’ve shortlisted seven luxurious resorts and hotels that provide the perfect evening with candlelit dinners, couples' spas and thrilling adventures and some quite time, ideal for making it the perfect Valentine’s week escape.
This hotel offers an exclusive getaway for couples in Bangalore seeking a delightful weekend with their partner. The one-night, two-day getaway package includes an indulgent buffet to start your day, followed by a soothing spa experience to set the perfect mood for the weekend. As the sun sets, savour a candlelit dinner by the pool, featuring a specially curated menu for the occasion, complemented by fine wine as you create cherished memories amidst the resort’s lush landscapes.`8000 onwards. February 14 & 15. At Doddaballapur.
It’s the perfect weekend for a romantic getaway with your partner. Celebrate love and your special bond at this intimate hotel, offering luxurious stay packages with exclusive perks. Indulge in a memorable dining experience at the hotel’s renowned restaurants, CUR8 and Far & East, where specially curated dinner menus set the stage for an enchanting evening. To make the week even sweeter, surprise your other half with decadent themed cakes and exquisitely crafted artisanal chocolates. `18,000 onwards. February 14. At Ganganagar.
This is the perfect Valentine’s getaway—far enough to escape the city yet close enough for a seamless retreat. Experience the resort’s thoughtfully designed accommodations, exuding the rustic allure of South Indian charm. Check-in to a luxurious room and enjoy exclusive amenities, including couples’ spa treatments, a serene swimming pool, and a guided visit to Nandi Hills. In the evening, savour a delightful dining experience at Terra Alfresco or Kokoon, the Asian Nook, where you can indulge in a carefully curated six-course set menu or a variety of exquisite Pan-Asian dishes, ensuring an unforgettable culinary journey. `6,000 onwards. February 7 to 14. At Devanahally.
Spend the weekend away at this luxurious and outdoorsy destination, offering a Valentine’s Eve stay—a perfect romantic escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. The package includes a candlelit dinner featuring a four-course meal with a specially curated menu, activities such as live music, karaoke, couple’s spa treatments, and much more to set the perfect Valentine’s mood. `17,999 onwards. February 13. At Devanahalli.
If you're seeking adventure and heart-racing activities, this destination is perfect for you. Area 83, a premier adventure resort, invites couples to experience thrilling activities such as Bubble Soccer, Human Foosball, and the Low Rope Course. If your partner isn’t as keen on adventure, you can still enjoy team-based challenges like Pipeline and Pyramid Builder. Accommodation options range from elegant suite rooms and private sanctuaries to spacious villa houses—ideal for an adrenaline-fuelled romantic weekend. `6,000 onwards. February 14. At Bilwaradahalli.
Surrounded by lush greenery and away from the city, this resort offers the perfect weekend getaway for you and your partner this Valentine’s Day. Enjoy a cosy candlelit dinner under the stars with a specially curated menu, followed by a refreshing rain dance to set the mood. For those seeking adventure, embark on a scenic hike, go mountain biking, or explore hidden gems—creating unforgettable memories together. `4000 onwards. February 14. At Kanakapura Road.