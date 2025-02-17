Here are four hotels from around the world promising close-up interactions with animals

Unlike traditional safari lodges where guests observe animals from a distance, a select few hotels around the world offer rare and close-up interactions with wildlife in environments that prioritise both guest experience and animal welfare.

These unique stays provide a deeper understanding of the animals, allowing visitors to engage with them in a safe, responsible and conservation-focused setting. Whether it’s sharing breakfast with giraffes, trekking alongside gorillas or walking with rescued elephants, these hotels go beyond passive wildlife viewing, offering immersive encounters that foster appreciation and awareness.

Such experiences not only create lasting memories but also play a vital role in educating guests about conservation, habitat preservation and ethical wildlife tourism.