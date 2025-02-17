Here are four hotels from around the world promising close-up interactions with animals

Unlike traditional safari lodges where guests observe animals from a distance, a select few hotels around the world offer rare and close-up interactions with wildlife in environments that prioritise both guest experience and animal welfare.
These unique stays provide a deeper understanding of the animals, allowing visitors to engage with them in a safe, responsible and conservation-focused setting. Whether it’s sharing breakfast with giraffes, trekking alongside gorillas or walking with rescued elephants, these hotels go beyond passive wildlife viewing, offering immersive encounters that foster appreciation and awareness.
Such experiences not only create lasting memories but also play a vital role in educating guests about conservation, habitat preservation and ethical wildlife tourism.
Nestled in Rwanda’s misty rainforests, One&Only Gorilla’s Nest provides an unparalleled gateway to the Volcanoes National Park housing over 340 endangered mountain gorillas, golden monkeys and 300 bird species. Guests wake up to the sounds of the jungle, setting out on expertly guided treks to observe gorillas in their natural habitat.
The hotel itself is a lush retreat, blending the eucalyptus forest and fragrant rose gardens with its contemporary African design suites and treehouses, spas, infinity pool and wellness programmes. One&Only Gorilla’s Nest is a 2.5- hour scenic drive from Kigali International Airport. ₹3,80,000 onwards. At Ruhengeri, Rwanda.
In Kenya, Giraffe Manor is nothing short of a dream, where the resident Rothschild’s giraffes roam freely around the property, often poking their heads through the windows to join guests for breakfast. This boutique hotel is a stone mansion set within 12 acres of private land amidst the indigenous forest in the Langata suburb of Nairobi exuding 1930s charm with its ivy-clad façade and elegant interiors.
Guests not only enjoy close-up interactions with these gentle giants but also contribute to conservation efforts, as the hotel — with only 12 rooms — is linked to the nearby Giraffe Centre, which focuses on breeding and reintroducing giraffes into the wild. One can also explore the local culture or pick from activities such as Breakfast with Giraffes, Nairobi National Park, Orchid House and Karen Blixen Museum. The manor is conveniently located just 30 minutes from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO). Contact the hotel for prices. At Nairobi, Kenya.
For those drawn to the English countryside, Port Lympne Safari Park, Wild Animal Reserve & Hotel in Kent offers a safari-like experience within the United Kingdom, with over 900 rare and endangered animals roaming across six hundred acres of Kentish savannah. Guests can stay in lavish accommodations, from a historic mansion to unique lodges where lions, rhinos and giraffes can be seen from private terraces.
The reserve is dedicated to wildlife conservation, working closely with international organisations to rewild endangered species in their native habitats. A stay here is not just an indulgence but an opportunity to support crucial conservation projects while experiencing an African-style safari without leaving Britain. Not to mention the UK’s largest outdoor dinosaur exhibition Dinosaur Forest and staying at luxurious bubble pod, glamps and tree houses. The nearest airport is Southend Airport which is one and a half hours away. ₹20,000 onwards. At Lympne, United Kingdom.
On the border of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort offers an extraordinary experience among rescued elephants. Perched on a jungle-clad hilltop with panoramic views of the Mekong River, the resort allows guests to walk alongside elephants in their natural habitat, guided by expert mahouts who ensure ethical interactions.
The camp collaborates with the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation to rehabilitate elephants rescued from exploitative environments, offering visitors a chance to witness these magnificent creatures up close while staying in suites, tents and bubbles in a remote jungle setting with three-country views. Tachilek (THL) Airport is an hour away from the property. ₹1,30,000 onwards. At Chiang Rai, Thailand.