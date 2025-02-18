Disney Adventure Cruise Singapore unveils new experiences and sail dates for 2026

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled an enchanting new wave of immersive experiences set to make a splash aboard the all-new Disney Adventure. Previously announced details promised an unforgettable three- or four-night holiday at sea, departing from Singapore from 15 December 2025. Now, with brand-new reveals adding even more magic to the mix, there’s never been a better time to set sail on this spectacular voyage.

With bookings now open for sail dates between April and September 2026, Disney Cruise Line has introduced a host of never-before-seen attractions, ensuring that guests of all ages can dive deeper into their favourite Disney, Marvel and Pixar worlds. From thrilling character encounters to one-of-a-kind entertainment and retail experiences, the Disney Adventure is poised to be a floating wonderland unlike anything else at sea.