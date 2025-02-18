Disney Adventure Cruise Singapore unveils new experiences and sail dates for 2026

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled an enchanting new wave of immersive experiences set to make a splash aboard the all-new Disney Adventure. Previously announced details promised an unforgettable three- or four-night holiday at sea, departing from Singapore from 15 December 2025. Now, with brand-new reveals adding even more magic to the mix, there’s never been a better time to set sail on this spectacular voyage.
With bookings now open for sail dates between April and September 2026, Disney Cruise Line has introduced a host of never-before-seen attractions, ensuring that guests of all ages can dive deeper into their favourite Disney, Marvel and Pixar worlds. From thrilling character encounters to one-of-a-kind entertainment and retail experiences, the Disney Adventure is poised to be a floating wonderland unlike anything else at sea.
One of the most exciting debuts aboard the Disney Adventure is the Marvel Style Studio, making its first-ever appearance on a Disney cruise ship. Here, guests can unleash their inner Super Hero with Marvel-inspired hair, makeup and costumes, transforming into their favourite characters before stepping out in style. At select times, the studio transforms into a stylish lounge, perfect for relaxing in true Marvel fashion.
Young adventurers aged three to twelve will be enchanted by the Royal Society for Friendship and Tea, where Disney Princesses host a delightful gathering filled with royal charm. Meanwhile, the beloved Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique continues its tradition of granting magical makeovers, ensuring children can step into the shoes of a Disney princess, knight or even a sea captain before setting off on their high-seas adventure.
For the first time ever, Duffy and Friends are joining the Disney Cruise Line experience, bringing heart-warming entertainment and retail experiences onboard. Guests can browse the Duffy and Friends Shop, filled with plush toys, apparel and accessories, or take part in the Duffy and Friends Discovery Quest — a treasure hunt brimming with whimsical surprises. The fun doesn’t stop there, as guests can also enjoy “Duffy and The Friend Ship,” a brand-new, open-air show on the Garden Stage at Disney Imagination Garden, celebrating friendship, adventure and the magic of the seas.
Thrill-seekers and treasure hunters alike won’t want to miss the swashbuckling spectacle of Captain Jack Sparrow and the Siren Queen, a daring new show featuring high-stakes adventure as the legendary pirate squares off against the mystical Siren Queen in pursuit of a dazzling treasure.
With seven distinct themed areas bringing Disney’s most cherished tales to life on a grand scale, the Disney Adventure is set to redefine the cruise experience. Whether guests dream of stepping into the world of superheroes, setting sail with beloved friends, or embarking on a royal adventure, this ship promises something extraordinary for everyone.
Sailing from Singapore, the Disney Adventure’s maiden voyage is just the beginning of an extraordinary journey. Guests eager to experience this maritime marvel can secure their spot for sailings between April and September 2026 by booking through the Disney Cruise Line website, via the Disney Cruise Line contact centre, or through their preferred travel agents.
Aboard the Disney Adventure, the magic of Disney, Marvel and Pixar meets the wonder of the open seas—offering an unforgettable journey for dreamers of all ages.