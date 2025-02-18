The haunted forts of India and the eerie legends behind them

India, with its rich history, is home to numerous forts that stand as timeless sentinels of the past. Yet, beneath their majestic facades and architectural grandeur, many of these ancient strongholds are shrouded in mystery and tales of the supernatural. Among the most enigmatic are the haunted forts, where legends of restless spirits and eerie occurrences continue to intrigue visitors and locals alike.

One of the most famous haunted forts in India is the Bhangarh Fort in Rajasthan. Nestled at the edge of the Sariska Tiger Reserve, this fort is notorious for its eerie atmosphere and haunted reputation. Local legends tell the story of a wicked sorcerer who fell in love with Princess Ratnavati and tried to bewitch her with black magic. However, his plan backfired, leading to his death. Before dying, he cursed the fort, leading to its destruction and the death of its inhabitants. To this day, it is believed that the spirits of the fort’s former residents wander the ruins at night. Such is the fear surrounding Bhangarh that entry is prohibited after sunset, and locals claim to hear ghostly whispers and see shadowy apparitions within the crumbling walls.

Another fort enveloped in mystery is Shaniwarwada in Pune. Built in 1732, this grand fort was once the seat of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire. However, it became the site of political intrigue and betrayal. The young prince, Narayanrao, was brutally murdered here by his own relatives. Legend has it that on full moon nights, his anguished cries for help echo through the fort's corridors. Visitors have reported hearing his desperate plea, “Kaka mala vachva(Uncle, save me)”, making Shaniwarwada a place of historical significance intertwined with supernatural lore.