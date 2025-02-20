Delhi Airport proposes a revised User Development Fee with peak-hour pricing

Domestic travellers, meanwhile, would see UDFs fluctuate based on peak and off-peak hours. Departing passengers could pay anywhere between INR 315 and INR 610 per person during peak hours, while arriving passengers would be charged between INR 115 and INR 210. DIAL has defined peak hours as 5 am to 8:55 am and 5 pm to 8:55 pm — periods when the airport experiences its highest traffic.

According to DIAL, the revised structure is essential for financial sustainability. The airport operator reported significant fiscal losses exceeding INR 1,500 crore this year, largely due to the capital-intensive Phase 3A expansion project, which cost over INR 12,500 crore. Much of this development was financed through borrowings, pushing DIAL’s debt burden beyond INR 15,000 crore as of December 2024.

If approved by AERA, the new UDF system would take effect from April 1, making IGIA the first airport in India to introduce such differentiated pricing. While the plan aims to streamline passenger movement and bolster revenue, it could also impact travel budgets, particularly for those flying during peak hours or in premium classes. As the proposal undergoes consultation, stakeholders and passengers alike will be watching closely to understand how this change might reshape the travel experience through one of India’s busiest airports.