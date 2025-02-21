Kandima Maldives, a piece of paradise!

One thing that sets Kandima apart from the rest is their recently launched Fast Track — a race-ready electric go-kart track. The 500 metre asphalt track is perfect for visitors to channel their inner Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen (modern Formula One greats). The karts are simple to operate and one can test their aptitude to navigate the bends in speeds that can touch as high as 80 kmph. The track offers good grip and once you get behind the wheels, you are likely to get a buzz out of it. The track was declared open to the public on November 15 with a ceremony that attracted quite a bit of attention from the island’s res - idents and guests. Althaf Mohamed Ali, one of the senior authorities overseeing the growth of the resort, could not hide his excitement. “ This is just the beginning,” he remarked. Yes, the resort is aiming for the stars. Playspace, which will include immersive V R experiences, is in the pipeline. A movie theatre, karaoke room and a bowling alley will soon make Kandima an unparalleled entertainment experience.