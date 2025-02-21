Kandima Maldives, a piece of paradise!
Turquoise waters teeming with sea life , pristine white-sand beaches coated with corals washed ashore. That may sound like everybody’s description of Maldives, but those are sights that one simply can’t look past, images straight out of a postcard. Maldives mesmerises you from the get go. It gently lures you, enchants you, fills you with joie de vivre and leaves you craving for more. It’s little wonder that the country, which comprises around 1,200 islands, draws plenty of visitors, including celebrities from India and from around the world. Kandima Maldives, around thirty minutes away from the Dhaalu Airport in the island of Kudahuvadhoo, is a microcosm of everything that the paradise that Maldives offers. The stunning island resort offers top-notch hospitality, matching its natural surroundings and is a one-of-a-kind experience. Families, children, couples, solo visitors… the resort offers sunshine-filled fun to everyone.
Kandima, which stands on a three-kilometre-long beach, is bound to whip up your dopamine levels throughout your stay with loads of entertainment around the clock. The moment you take your first step, you feel a sense of warmth, a feeling of togetherness. There’s an unspoken understanding amongst residents, who won’t hesitate to greet you with a warm smile or a friendly, “hey mate!.” One can safely leave the hustle and bustle of city life behind and be immersed in various activities that the resort offers.
Apart from the spotless beaches, the pandanus odorifer and many other tropical plants and shrubs add to the aesthetics of the island, providing residents some much-needed respite from the sun. The hot tropical climate, prevalent throughout the region, is no deterrent when it comes to increasing your step count, with the pool and the sea offering some instant relief when required. There are also venues where one can catch a break and relax, sample the mocktails that are readily available. Cycling is one method to explore the island. A buggy service is also available round the clock.
Classy and comfy, Kandima, which is managed by Pulse Hotels & Resorts, ticks all the boxes. The resort has 270 studios and villas and each one is unique in itself. Each one has been thoughtfully set up, catering to various needs/tastes. For instance, one can opt for a villa that offers a stunning sunset view or pick an option that offers a sunrise view. There are rooms right by the beach that feature a swirl pool, a private deck and a pool. With all the rooms decked with modern amenities including free Wi-Fi, one can safely slumber in peace.
Dining is equally first-rate with the resort offering a plethora of options. Be it Maldivian, Mediterranean, Chinese or Indian cuisine — there’s an array of mouth-watering choices at the 10 venues which includes bars and cafés. With around 68 chefs from all around the world, the popular dishes are bound to tantalise your taste buds. Once the sun sets down, the place becomes more vibrant. pool parties, DJ nights, live band perfor - mances and beach games, Kandima ensures that the fun is endless. If someone prefers a quiet evening, they can find comfort at the villas as it’s well spread out from where the night events are on. One can also spoil themselves by paying a visit to Eskape Spa. From aroma stone therapy to sports massages, the choice is wide-ranging (it could get overwhelming). Fret not as the therapists will help you in that process. With the distinctive ocean waves sound in the background, the sessions are bound to be
soul-evoking.
One thing that sets Kandima apart from the rest is their recently launched Fast Track — a race-ready electric go-kart track. The 500 metre asphalt track is perfect for visitors to channel their inner Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen (modern Formula One greats). The karts are simple to operate and one can test their aptitude to navigate the bends in speeds that can touch as high as 80 kmph. The track offers good grip and once you get behind the wheels, you are likely to get a buzz out of it. The track was declared open to the public on November 15 with a ceremony that attracted quite a bit of attention from the island’s res - idents and guests. Althaf Mohamed Ali, one of the senior authorities overseeing the growth of the resort, could not hide his excitement. “ This is just the beginning,” he remarked. Yes, the resort is aiming for the stars. Playspace, which will include immersive V R experiences, is in the pipeline. A movie theatre, karaoke room and a bowling alley will soon make Kandima an unparalleled entertainment experience.
The island of Kandima may be a feast for your eyes and mind, but even they pale in comparison to the things that you will see beneath the tranquil waters that surround them. Perhaps the best place to experience that is at Aquaholics, the centre at Kandima where residents can try out snorkelling or diving (beginner level and advanced), among many other water sports. With PA D I - certified diving instructors, you get the rare opportunity to explore marine life — sea turtles, the coral reefs, grey reef sharks, manta rays, dolphins… the list is endless. With a state-of-the-art medical facility within the premises, which includes a decompression chamber, the guests can have a worry-free time. For those who are inclined towards tranquil activities, there is always the option to take excursions by boat, where Dolphin Quest is a must do.
The captain and his crew will use their expertise to navigate the boat to regions where dolphins are likely to be spotted. . As one cruises along in anticipation of catching a glimpse of the aquatic mammals, one can soak in the serene surroundings in the middle of the ocean. Sunset fishing is another activity that could potentially lift your spirits. The choice is extensive as kayaking (with an option to use a glass kayak), paddle boat, parasailing, seabob, flyboarding and jet skiing are among other activities for the residents to choose. Visitors more inclined towards kicking or hitting a ball should look for the Sports Arena, which comprises a football field, tennis, badminton and beach volleyball courts, a wellness pavilion and BURN Fitness Centre. They will be following in some elite footsteps, especially on the football turf — previous visitors include names like Ederson Moraes, Wes Brown, Joe Gomez and Daniel Agger.
The five-star resort has its very own art studio with resident artist Zima overseeing various initiatives. Known as Kula Art Studio, the space was established in 2017 to give local talents a platform to express their talents in various mediums of creativity — painting, crafts, fashion, digital photography, videography and music. KULA, which means colours in the local Maldivian language Dhivehi, lives up to its moniker and is clearly a colourful zone. Zima was a genial host and made our visit a fun exercise. When asked, what’s the one attribute an artist must possess? After careful deliberation, she answered ‘patience.’ And that quality was evident in her class. With an open mind, she let us pick what we wanted and masterfully guided us and made us reassess our attitude towards patience through art. Kandima conducts an annual event, named The Kula Art Festival with over 20 local artists looking to highlight their skills. Game-changing, yes! Soullifting, absolutely! Kandima is beyond a doubt a place to be experienced atleast once.
₹90,000 onwards. At Kandima, Maldives. Flights are available from Bengaluru via Male/Dhaalu
anmol@newindianexpress.com
(Written by Anmol Gurung)