Rooted in Odiya culture, this property celebrates the vivid past and the vibrant future of Odisha!

That evening, we looked forward to dining at Sweet Basil, one of Bhubaneswar’s few authentic Thai restaurants. The restaurant had recently launched and it was an exciting experience to dine alongside the city’s elite, who had gathered for the occasion. The fusion of traditional and modern Thai flavours, paired with a stylish and contemporary ambience, made for a memorable dining experience. We highly recommend Sweet Basil, not just for those staying at Lyfe, but also for anyone visiting Bhubaneswar looking for an exceptional culinary experience. After our meal, we decided to take a stroll around the property before giving in to the allure of the pool once again. A late-night swim under the stars was the perfect way to end a wonderful day. There’s something about the peace and relaxation that comes from swimming in the evening that is unmatched. We retired to our suite, thoroughly satisfied with the day’s events.