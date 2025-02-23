Rooted in Odiya culture, this property celebrates the vivid past and the vibrant future of Odisha!

Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, may not immediately come to mind as a prime destination for a getaway. However, this city holds a deep historical and cultural significance that many overlook. A city with a rich history, Bhubaneswar is often referred to as the ‘Temple City’ due to its vast collection of ancient temples. With its roots dating back to the 1st century BCE, the city combines Hindu, Buddhist and Jain influences and is a gateway to the Swarna Tribhuja or ‘Golden Triangle,’ alongside the cities of Puri and Konark.
During our recent visit, we had the opportunity to explore this vibrant destination and what better way to experience Bhubaneswar than by staying at Lyfe Bhubaneswar, one of the city’s newest and premier luxury hotels. Our stay was nothing short of extraordinary, blending modern luxury with the essence of the region’s cultural heritage.
Our arrival in Bhubaneswar was timed perfectly, just before the monsoon rains began. As we approached the hotel, the sight of the circular cylindrical tower of Lyfe Bhubaneswar stood out against the skyline. Its towering structure is visible from a distance, drawing attention with its modern design and stylish aesthetic. We were warmly welcomed into the property by a tropical shower, which only enhanced the experience and set the tone for the rest of our stay.
Lyfe Bhubaneswar is a five-star property offering a variety of rooms that cater to different preferences and budgets. Whether you’re staying in a Deluxe Room, Studio Suite, Standard Room or opting for the Presidential Suite, there is something for every traveller. The hotel also boasts several world-class amenities, including a full-service spa, Body & Soul; an in-house salon, Elegant Styles; and state-of-the-art meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 300 guests. The hotel’s extensive offerings make it an excellent choice for both business and leisure travellers, with facilities like a fitness centre, swimming pool and spacious event venues ensuring that guests have everything they need.
Our check-in experience was smooth and seamless, with friendly staff guiding us to our Presidential Suite. The suite itself was a sight to behold. Occupying an entire half of the cylindrical tower, the suite had walls made almost entirely of glass, providing panoramic views of the city. The luxury was evident from the moment we stepped inside — a separate lounge area, a dining space and a lavish bathroom featuring a bathtub, perfect for a relaxing soak after a day of exploration.
We wasted no time in indulging in the comforts of our room, slipping into the bathtub as we listened to the sound of the rain and thunder outside. It was the kind of peaceful moment that perfectly captured the essence of the stay — a true escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
Lyfe Bhubaneswar offers an array of dining options, each catering to different tastes and preferences. Our first meal at the hotel was at Lyfe’s Kitchen, the all-day dining restaurant. As the restaurant is known for its Odiya cuisine, we were eager to try local dishes and we were not disappointed. The menu also offers a range of pan-Asian and western dishes, ensuring that there is something to please every palate. The dinner was leisurely, allowing us to relax and enjoy the atmosphere at our own pace.
One of the most unique experiences during our stay was enjoying a night of stargazing by the terraced open-air swimming pool. Located on the upper floor, the pool offered a serene escape and the post-shower sky, clear and full of stars, added a magical touch to the evening. It was a reminder that Bhubaneswar, though urban, is a city where you can still find tranquility and beauty.
The next morning, we woke to the first rays of sunlight streaming through our windows. The natural light flooded the suite, energising us for the day ahead. We began with a swim in the hotel’s luxurious pool before heading to Café Deli, a charming café adjacent to Lyfe’s Kitchen. Café Deli offers a wide range of grab-and-go options, from sandwiches and salads to pastries, teas and coffees — perfect for a relaxed, late breakfast. After our meal, we took a tour of the property and it was evident just how large and well-designed the hotel is. With its vast expanse, modern amenities and thoughtful design, Lyfe Bhubaneswar stands out as a top-tier hotel in the city.
That evening, we looked forward to dining at Sweet Basil, one of Bhubaneswar’s few authentic Thai restaurants. The restaurant had recently launched and it was an exciting experience to dine alongside the city’s elite, who had gathered for the occasion. The fusion of traditional and modern Thai flavours, paired with a stylish and contemporary ambience, made for a memorable dining experience. We highly recommend Sweet Basil, not just for those staying at Lyfe, but also for anyone visiting Bhubaneswar looking for an exceptional culinary experience. After our meal, we decided to take a stroll around the property before giving in to the allure of the pool once again. A late-night swim under the stars was the perfect way to end a wonderful day. There’s something about the peace and relaxation that comes from swimming in the evening that is unmatched. We retired to our suite, thoroughly satisfied with the day’s events.
Our final morning at Lyfe Bhubaneswar came all too quickly. Before we checked out, we made sure to visit Mojo, the hotel’s lively bar and lounge, for an early pre-lunch drink. Mojo is the perfect venue to celebrate any occasion, offering a wide selection of cocktails, mocktails and an impressive menu of food items. The upbeat music and vibrant atmosphere created a fun and festive vibe, setting the tone for the rest of the day of travel. It was the perfect end to our stay and we left with a sense of contentment and a strong desire to return and experience ‘lyfe’ all over again!
Direct flights are available from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar. Closest rail head is also in Bhubaneswar. INR 6,000 onwards. At Janpath Road, Bhubaneswar.
