Atmosphere Core debuts in India with its first couples-only heritage hotel in Bhopal

Step back in time and into a love story as Atmosphere Core, the renowned global hospitality brand, unveils its first Indian venture — Sadar Manzil Heritage by Atmosphere, an exquisite couples-only sanctuary in the heart of Bhopal. Officially inaugurated on February 22 2025 by Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Mohan Yadav, this 126-year-old architectural gem has been lovingly restored, inviting modern romantics to indulge in an era of regal splendour.

Speaking at the elegant opening ceremony, Dr Mohan shares, “Sadar Manzil Heritage by Atmosphere Core stands as a testament to the rich identity and pride of this city and the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. With history and heritage brought back to life, let us all embrace and celebrate this magnificent reminder of our past.”