Atmosphere Core debuts in India with its first couples-only heritage hotel in Bhopal

Step back in time and into a love story as Atmosphere Core, the renowned global hospitality brand, unveils its first Indian venture — Sadar Manzil Heritage by Atmosphere, an exquisite couples-only sanctuary in the heart of Bhopal. Officially inaugurated on February 22 2025 by Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Mohan Yadav, this 126-year-old architectural gem has been lovingly restored, inviting modern romantics to indulge in an era of regal splendour.
Speaking at the elegant opening ceremony, Dr Mohan shares, “Sadar Manzil Heritage by Atmosphere Core stands as a testament to the rich identity and pride of this city and the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. With history and heritage brought back to life, let us all embrace and celebrate this magnificent reminder of our past.”
Tucked between Bhopal’s storied Old City and its vibrant New City, Sadar Manzil Heritage promises more than just a stay — an enchanting journey back in time. Once the grand hall of audience for the Begums and Nawabs of Bhopal, the 19th-century mansion has been transformed into an opulent 22-key boutique retreat, exclusively for couples. A dedicated all-women service team ensures every moment feels personal and refined.
Guests are welcomed with timeless grace — a traditional airport greeting, a chauffeured city drive, and a rose-petal reception at the mansion’s majestic gates. Within, each vintage-inspired room and suite is adorned with antique furnishings, intricate detailing, and a soothing palette of turquoise and cream, echoing the grandeur of a bygone era.
Atmosphere Core’s celebrated Holiday Plan, first introduced in the Maldives, arrives in India with the indulgent Begum’s Plan. This all-encompassing package includes luxurious accommodation, airport transfers, a sumptuous vegetarian breakfast and dinner, unlimited premium wines and spirits, hi-tea, live music and dance performances, spa treatments and a dreamy champagne tour. For those seeking added indulgence, a full-board upgrade ensures every meal is a culinary celebration.
For dining like a royal, Diwan-I-Khas, the mansion’s all-day dining venue, charms with frescoed ceilings, sparkling chandeliers, and a menu of exquisite vegetarian dishes with global influences. The Charbagh Courtyard offers alfresco dining under the stars, while the elegant Madhushala Bar and intimate Maikhana wine cellar provide the perfect setting for leisurely evenings.
Beyond the table, couples can unwind at the ELE|NA Ayur Spa, enjoy a leisurely swim, browse the mansion’s library or stay active at the fitness centre. Honeymooners and those marking milestones will find their escape enhanced by thoughtful touches — romantic city rides, palmistry readings and more.