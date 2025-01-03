This year’s Goa Food & Cultural Festival is all about rediscovering the state

The much-anticipated Goa Food & Cultural Festival 2025, is flagging off today and will be on till Sunday, January 5, at Costa/Dukle Properties, next to Costa Factory, Margao. Organised by the Department of Tourism, this three-day extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience, blending Goa’s rich culinary heritage with vibrant cultural performances and artistic displays.

Attendees can look forward to enthralling performances by Divya Naik, the band Lynx, and a captivating dance and music showcase by Kanta Gaude and Pure Magic, setting the stage for a vibrant start to the festival.

Commenting on the festival, Goa Minister of Tourism, Rohan A Khaunte, said, “The Goa Food & Cultural Festival 2025 is a celebration of Goa’s rich heritage and also an opportunity to present our state as a global destination for food, art, and cultural experiences. We are committed to showcasing the best of Goa to visitors from around the world.”

Suneel Anchipaka, IAS, Director of Tourism, added, “This festival is a perfect representation of Goa’s diverse culture and hospitality. It is our endeavour to create memorable experiences for every visitor and continue promoting Goa as a vibrant and sustainable tourism destination.”

On January 4, the second day will spotlight budding talent and tourism-related activities, celebrating Goa’s artistic diversity. Visitors can enjoy a performance by Konkani duet singers and a dance act by the Goan Image Dance Troop. The evening will feature a dynamic act by Samruddh and Vibha with their troupe, a comedy session by Saidutt Kamat, and a high-energy performance by the band Lace, ensuring an entertaining and engaging experience for all.

The grand finale on January 5 will celebrate Goa’s cultural and artistic vibrancy. Highlights will include a dazzling performance by Rajesh and Gautami with their troupe and a captivating dance act by the Goan Image Dance Troupe. Music enthusiasts can revel in a soulful session by Nishi Singh and her band, followed by a touch of humour with a mimicry performance by Manohar Bhingi. The festival will conclude on a high note with a grand finale performance by the band, Purple Rain.

The Goa Food & Cultural Festival 2025 is a celebration of Goa’s spirit, showcasing the perfect blend of tradition and innovation. Visitors will have the opportunity to savour the state’s culinary treasures, enjoy a rich cultural experience, and create unforgettable memories.