For all the eager jet-setters, here are the top five travel trends forecasts for a fun 2025

The world of travel is evolving and 2025 promises to be a year of unprecedented exploration. Gone are the days of predictable itineraries; today’s traveller seeks getaways that inspire, surprise and connect them to the essence of a place. Laid-back leisure days are no longer enough to make up for relaxing vacations, but the overall experience brings a holiday together. While spiritual-tourism, trains and river cruises held the top positions in 2024, the New Year forecasts fresh trends and here are the top five.
2025 is shaping up to be the year sports enthusiasts turn their travel dreams into reality. In India, sports tourism is seeing a surge with the rise of luxury golf resorts and the introduction of winter games at snowy peaks like Gulmarg and Leh. The return of motorsport car races to cities such as Srinagar, Hyderabad and Chennai is also drawing global attention. Internationally, Saudi Arabia is gearing up for FIFA 2034 with state-of-the-art infrastructure, while the Maldives is adding a twist to its tropical allure with the launch of go-karting tracks. As destinations build these unique experiences, the line between spectator and participant continues to blur.
Move over Milan and Paris; fashion tourism in 2025 is all about immersive experiences in ancient fashion gems of India. Festivals celebrating local textiles, handlooms and artisanal crafts are taking centrestage. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s Chanderi Festival is one such example, spotlighting the rich heritage of Indian weaves. Luxury fashion brand trails like Boito in Odisha and Hidesign in Pondicherry offer tourists a blend of shopping and storytelling. Additionally, touring exhibitions like The Red Dress Project in Hampi and Christian Dior’s Designer of Dreams in Saudi Arabia are the kind of escapades giving globetrotters a chic reason to pack their bags.
While traditional hotspots still hold allure, many travellers are now choosing detours over main attractions. Dubbed ‘detour tourism,’ this trend celebrates the path less travelled.This could mean exploring the peaceful backwaters of Ashtamudi in Kollam instead of the more crowded Alleppey or venturing into the charming, lesser-known Shekhawati region in Rajasthan with its frescoed havelis. Nature lovers are heading to pristine hamlets in Meghalaya, like Mawlynnong or remote valleys like Spiti in Himachal Pradesh ditching Shimla and Manali. These destinations offer an unfiltered glimpse into local culture and traditions, making the journey just as fulfilling as the destination itself.
Why wait for your connecting flight when you can turn a layover into a mini holiday? Layover tourism is gaining momentum as airlines and airports offer curated experiences to make stopovers unforgettable. Iconic destinations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Singapore are leading the game with airline programmes and airport initiatives that transform layovers into memorable excursions. Travellers can explore the futuristic skyline of Singapore with Singapore Airlines’ stopover packages, marvel at the Louvre Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways, or enjoy desert safaris with Gulf Air Holidays’ Bahrain Stopover and shopping in Dubai with Emirates’ layover deals. Doha and Istanbul are also offering city tours and cultural experiences for transit passengers.
As urban sprawl grows, travellers are downsizing their destinations. Townsizing — exploring small towns and rural gems — is an emerging antidote to the chaos of city life. Quaint markets, slow-living experiences and local crafts await in destinations like the Cotswolds in England or Chefchaouen in Morocco. In India, towns like Masagali in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, with its serene coffee estates, Maryoor in Kerala or Mandawa in Rajasthan, known for its heritage charm, are becoming favourites for travellers seeking tranquillity. With sustainability in mind, townsizing invites travellers to connect deeply with communities, rediscover the charm of simplicity and contribute to local economies and grassroots communities.