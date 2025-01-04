Skyscanner's travel trends report reveals the top five destinations Indians wish to explore in 2025

Shillong has been crowned the top destination for Indian travellers in Skyscanner’s latest Travel Trends report. This charming hill station in Meghalaya has captured the hearts of wanderlust-driven adventurers alongside an eclectic mix of global destinations, including Baku in Azerbaijan, Langkawi in Malaysia, Tromsø in Norway and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Indian travellers’ wish lists signal a growing appreciation for offbeat destinations that offer immersive and authentic experiences. Its accessibility, with improved road and air connectivity, has made these places increasingly popular among both seasoned and first-time travellers.

Nestled in the rolling Khasi Hills, Shillong offers a harmonious blend of natural wonders and vibrant culture. Its cool climate, emerald-green landscapes and cascading waterfalls make it an ideal escape for urban dwellers seeking solace in nature. From the serene Umiam Lake to the roaring Elephant Falls and the mesmerising Living Root Bridges nearby, Shillong offers an array of experiences that cater to nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

The capital of Azerbaijan, Baku combines ancient architecture with futuristic design, offering a unique blend of history and modernity. Its famed Flame Towers and UNESCO-listed Old City continue to draw visitors from around the globe besides being a go-to destination for Formula 1 lovers to view the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Langkawi, Malaysia is known for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests and luxury resorts, this Malaysian archipelago is a haven for those seeking tropical bliss. Tromsø, Norway is a dream destination for Arctic explorers, thanks to the stunning Northern Lights displays and thrilling winter activities, from dog sledging to reindeer safaris. Tashkent, Uzbekistan acts as a crossroads of the ancient Silk Road captivating travellers with its exquisite Islamic architecture, vibrant bazaars and rich history.